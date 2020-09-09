Left Menu
Development News Edition

Demolition at Kangana's home Maha govt's vendetta politics:BJP

The BJP on Wednesday lashed out at the Shiv Sena-led MVA dispensation over razing of "illegal alterations" at the bungalow of actress Kangana Ranaut by the Mumbai civic body, terming the development "vendetta politics" and a kind of "government-sponsored terror" in the state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 20:19 IST
Demolition at Kangana's home Maha govt's vendetta politics:BJP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The BJP on Wednesday lashed out at the Shiv Sena-led MVA dispensation over razing of "illegal alterations" at the bungalow of actress Kangana Ranaut by the Mumbai civic body, terming the development "vendetta politics" and a kind of "government-sponsored terror" in the state. Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said the state of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has not seen such a "timid and anti-democracy" government till now.

He accused the state government of stifling voices of those holding a different view. The Shiv Sena and the actress have been locked in a bitter war of words since the latter likened Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), and said she feared the Mumbai Police more than the movie mafia after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Earlier in the day, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) team demolished "illegal alterations" at the actress' bungalow at Pali Hill in Bandra with a bulldozer and excavators. "The way a remark (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) which insults Maharashtra or Mumbai Police cannot be defended, similarly the government's such action (demolition) too cannot be defended. Maharashtra is being defamed due to such actions in the country," Fadnavis said in a video message.

He said the razed structure stood at the spot for quite some time, but no action was taken earlier. "The action was taken only after the actress made the remarks," the former chief minister said.

Why the Sena-controlled BMC is not taking action against other illegal structure in the city, he questioned. "Such action taken out of the sentiment of revenge does not suit Maharashtra and its rulers. In a way, there is a government-sponsored terror in Maharashtra," Fadnavis charged.

Earlier, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led government of playing "vendetta politics". The Bandra West MLA told reporters that the action at Ranaut's bungalow was taken out of revenge.

"The BMC showed promptness in demolishing parts of the actress' bungalow. However, no such action is being taken against illegal constructions located some metres away from Chief Minister Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra," he said. "It is unfortunate that action is being taken only selectively. This is an egoistic government," he said.

Meanwhile, without taking Ranaut's name, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said "undue importance" was given to those making such statements. "We will have to see what influence such statements have on the people at large. In my opinion, people do not take seriously (such statements)," the veteran leader told reporters.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur condemned the demolition, saying Ranaut "is a daughter" of the state and she should get a "proper atmosphere" to work in her field.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Don't be scared by number of COVID-19 cases, Delhi doing aggressive testing to prevent spread: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the national capital saw its single-day highest spike new cases of over 4,000 on Wednesday due to the city conducting the highest number of tests and urged people not to be scared ...

Ethiopia's Tigray holds regional election in defiance of federal government

Ethiopias northern Tigray region held elections on Wednesday in a show of defiance against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who called the regional vote illegal but said the government would not respond with force.Polls are now closed and the vot...

UK PM confirms law banning large gatherings as COVID-19 cases rise

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced tougher new restrictions on social gatherings of more than six people in England starting next Monday, as the number of coronavirus cases rise in the country. A law change to be introdu...

82 more test COVID-19 positive in Muzaffarnagar

Eighty-two more COVID-19 cases were detected in Muzaffarnagar, taking the districts total number of active cases to 961, officials said on Wednesday. The new cases include four bank employees and two health workers of the district hospital,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020