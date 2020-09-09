Left Menu
Development News Edition

Outlandish to compare Mumbai with Pakistan: NCP on Kangana

The comparison between Mumbai and its police force with Pakistan is "outlandish", Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil said on Wednesday in a veiled attack on actress Kangana Ranaut over her tweets that have riled the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 21:41 IST
Outlandish to compare Mumbai with Pakistan: NCP on Kangana
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (file) Image Credit: ANI

The comparison between Mumbai and its police force with Pakistan is "outlandish", Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil said on Wednesday in a veiled attack on actress Kangana Ranaut over her tweets that have riled the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation. Patil said it was "painful" to come across people who are "not grateful" to what Mumbai and Maharashtra has to offer in terms of opportunities, women safety, and tolerance.

"People comparing this great city and our police force to that of Pakistan is outlandish. At best, it is a baseless remark to gain publicity and limelight. #UddhavThackeray #BMCMumbai @DGPMaharashtra @MumbaiPolice," Patil tweeted. The water resources minister said Mumbai is the mother which does not discriminate.

He also called for being "respectful" to the spirit of Mumbai and the dignity of the elected offices of the state. "Don't bite the hands which feed you," Patil added.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai civic body demolished "illegal alterations" at the bungalow of Ranaut at Pali Hill in Bandra. After arriving in Mumbai from her home state Himachal Pradesh, Ranaut once again equated Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy," she tweeted. Ranaut also shared few photographs of BMC officials at her house, with the captions "Pakistan...#deathofdemocracy" and "Babur and his army #deathofdemocracy".

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

RoSCTL scheme to help enhance competitiveness of apparel exporters: AEPC

The Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies RoSCTL scheme will help enhance competitiveness of apparel exporters and boost the outbound shipments, industry body AEPC said on Wednesday. Apparel Export Promotion Council AEPC Chairman A...

Don't be scared by number of COVID-19 cases, Delhi doing aggressive testing to prevent spread: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the national capital saw its single-day highest spike new cases of over 4,000 on Wednesday due to the city conducting the highest number of tests and urged people not to be scared ...

Ethiopia's Tigray holds regional election in defiance of federal government

Ethiopias northern Tigray region held elections on Wednesday in a show of defiance against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who called the regional vote illegal but said the government would not respond with force.Polls are now closed and the vot...

UK PM confirms law banning large gatherings as COVID-19 cases rise

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced tougher new restrictions on social gatherings of more than six people in England starting next Monday, as the number of coronavirus cases rise in the country. A law change to be introdu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020