Left Menu
Development News Edition

German conservative Roettgen says he wants to be chancellor

"I claim to want to become chancellor and to be able to do so," Roettgen told business daily Handelsblatt. But he added that the conservative alliance of the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), dubbed "the Union", must have the best possible line-up.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:31 IST
German conservative Roettgen says he wants to be chancellor
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@n_roettgen)

German conservative Norbert Roettgen has openly declared his ambition to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor if he wins a contest for the leadership of their Christian Democrats (CDU), although he also suggested he could back Bavaria's leader. Roettgen, a foreign policy expert, is an outsider in the race to succeed Merkel, though he has raised his profile by calling for "hard politics" with Russia in response to the alleged poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Merkel, in power since 2005, has said she will not seek re-election in federal elections due by October next year. "I claim to want to become chancellor and to be able to do so," Roettgen told business daily Handelsblatt.

But he added that the conservative alliance of the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), dubbed "the Union", must have the best possible line-up. "The CDU leader must want the candidacy for chancellor. But he must also be humble enough to do what is best for the party. He must decide on this together with the CSU chairman," he said.

The CDU plans to choose a new leader at a Dec. 3-5 congress. The party could, in theory, elect a new leader but choose Markus Soeder, the CSU chairman and Bavarian premier, as the Union's chancellor candidate. Roettgen wanted the personnel questions resolved this year.

An infratest dimap poll for broadcaster ARD published last week showed Roettgen ranked as German voters' fourth choice to run as the Union's chancellor candidate, behind Soeder, erstwhile Merkel rival Friedrich Merz, and Armin Laschet, premier of the most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia. No chancellor has ever come from the CSU, although Franz Josef Strauss and Edmund Stoiber of the CSU were the Union candidates in the 1980 and 2002 federal elections, respectively, which were both won by the Social Democrats.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Trump and Republicans raised $210 mln in August, far short of Biden

U.S. President Donald Trumps re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee announced on Wednesday that they raised a combined 210 million in August, falling far short of matching Democratic challenger Joe Bidens record-breaking...

Kevin Spacey sued for alleged assault, battery in 1980s by Rapp and another person

Actor Kevin Spacey was sued on Wednesday by actor Anthony Rapp and a second, unnamed person for assault and battery in the 1980s, when both were under the age of 18. The civil lawsuit was filed in New York State court in Manhattan. Amid the...

Record 23,816 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 325 deaths

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike of 23,816 new coronavirus cases, just three days after it added a record 23,350 patients, a health department official said. The states cumulative infection count now stands at ...

COVID-19 test mandatory for MLAs to Delhi Assembly to attend session

COVID-19 test is mandatory for members of Delhi Assembly to attend the one-day session on September 14, according to the Assembly Secretariat. The sitting of the assembly will commence at 2 pm. All members will have to wear a face mask and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020