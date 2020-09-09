Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hezbollah allies sanctioned by US denounce Washington's move

The statement by the Shiite Amal group headed by Lebanon's longtime Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri came a day after the U.S. Treasury sanctioned two former Cabinet ministers who are allied with Hezbollah. The new sanctions — a rare move by Washington targeting politicians close to the Iran-backed Hezbollah — sent a strong political message to local allies of the group, including President Michel Aoun who maintains a political alliance with Hezbollah.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 09-09-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 23:37 IST
Hezbollah allies sanctioned by US denounce Washington's move
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook/nabihberri

A powerful political group allied with militant Hezbollah denounced Wednesday the US sanctions against one of its senior members, saying they infringe on Lebanon's sovereignty and will not succeed in extracting any concessions. The statement by the Shiite Amal group headed by Lebanon's longtime Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri came a day after the U.S. Treasury sanctioned two former Cabinet ministers who are allied with Hezbollah.

The new sanctions — a rare move by Washington targeting politicians close to the Iran-backed Hezbollah — sent a strong political message to local allies of the group, including President Michel Aoun who maintains a political alliance with Hezbollah. The sanctioned officials are former finance minister and top Amal official Ali Hassan Khalil and former public works and transportation minister Youssef Fenianos, a senior member of the Christian Marada Movement. That organisation is allied with Hezbollah and Syrian President Bashar Assad's government. Khalil is currently a member of the Lebanese Parliament.

Aoun asked the foreign minister to contact the US Embassy in Beirut and the Lebanese embassy in Washington to know what led to the American decision against the two former ministers, his office said. The Marada Movement's chief, Suleiman Frangieh, said in a short statement that the American decision is political, adding that "we never were or will be shy about our position, which we are openly proud of." Hezbollah in a statement called the sanctions "unjust" adding that they represent a medal of honor "for the two dear friends and to anyone accused by the American administration of being a supporter of the resistance." "The policy of American sanctions will not be able to achieve its goals in Lebanon and will not subdue the Lebanese or make them abandon their national and sovereign rights," it said.

Khalil and Fenianos did not respond to requests by The Associated Press for an interview. The sanctions marked the first time that allies of Hezbollah have been targeted by sanctions. They came as Lebanon grapples with an unprecedented economic and financial crisis and deals with the aftermath of a devastating explosion at Beirut's port that killed more than 190, wounded 6,500 and caused damage worth billions of dollars.

The sanctions also came as prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib works to form a new Cabinet to replace the one that resigned on August 10, six days after nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate detonated in Beirut. The disaster fueled outrage against a ruling class that has run the country for decades amid widespread corruption and mismanagement. The Amal group said in a statement released after a meeting of its leadership that the sanctions will not make the group change its policies, adding that no matter how much the pressure increases it "will not make concessions" regarding Lebanon's sea and land border.

Israel and Lebanon both claim some 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea. Lebanon plans to start drilling in search of oil and gas in the disputed area before the end of next year. Washington is mediating between the two countries, which have been officially at war since Israel's creation in 1948. On Tuesday, David Schenker, the assistant secretary in the State Department's Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs said "I believe that we are making some incremental progress" regarding the Lebanon-Israel border dispute. Schenker added he hopes to sign a framework agreement for the two countries to start discussing their maritime dispute.

Amal, whose leader has been leading the talks with the US over the border dispute, said a framework agreement has already been reached with the American side. Washington agreed on it July 9, the group said, but so far is refusing to make a public announcement about the deal. Some analysts in Lebanon saw the sanctions as a message to Hezbollah's allies to review their links with the Iran-backed group, especially by targeting a Christian ally for the first time.

"Fenianos and Ali Hassan Khalil are two central figures in the coalition that is led by Hezbollah," said Ali Hamadeh, a political writer at An-Nahar newspaper who is often critical of the Iran-backed group. He added that by sanctioning Fenianos, the US is sending a message to Frangieh, the Marada chief, who is a presidential hopeful. Hamadeh said Hezbollah's non-Shiite allies will now have to "think seriously about the repercussions of their relations with Hezbollah."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

General says US cutting troops in Iraq to 3,000 this month

The United States is reducing its troop presence in Iraq this month from 5,200 to 3,000, the top American commander for the Middle East said Wednesday, as President Donald Trump tries to make good on his campaign promise to get America out ...

Motor racing-Perez to leave Racing Point at end of F1 season

Mexican driver Sergio Perez will leave Racing Point at the end of the Formula One season, he and the team announced on Wednesday. The news followed speculation that four times world champion Sebastian Vettel is poised to join the Canadian-o...

Rookie QB Burrow named a Bengals captain

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was named one of the Cincinnati Bengals six team captains for 2020 on Wednesday. The No. 1 overall draft pick joined a group of veterans wide receiver A.J. Green, running back Giovani Bernard, linebacker Josh B...

Venezuela gasoline queues grow as Iranian tankers take long route

By Efrain Otero and Jonathan Saul SAN ANTONIO DE LOS ALTOS, VenezuelaLONDON, Sept 9 Reuters - A ngry Venezuelans are once again stuck in long service station lines due to rationing by President Nicolas Maduros government, which is awaiting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020