Left Menu
Development News Edition

In nod to conservatives, Trump reveals new list of potential Supreme Court picks

President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled a list of potential nominees - including three sitting U.S. senators - to fill any future Supreme Court vacancies in a move aimed at bolstering support among conservative voters ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 05:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 05:19 IST
In nod to conservatives, Trump reveals new list of potential Supreme Court picks

President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled a list of potential nominees - including three sitting U.S. senators - to fill any future Supreme Court vacancies in a move aimed at bolstering support among conservative voters ahead of the Nov. 3 election. At a White House event, Trump announced a list of 20 potential justices, saying they all would preserve America's "founding principles." The Republican president also urged his Democratic election rival, Joe Biden, to release his own list.

Trump's list included Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Tom Cotton of Arkansas. Hawley told reporters he had told Trump he was "not interested in the job." Most of the names on the new list are judges who Trump already has appointed to lower federal courts.

Others include: Noel Francisco, who until recently served as the Trump administration's top Supreme Court lawyer; Daniel Cameron, Kentucky's attorney general; and Paul Clement, the top Supreme Court lawyer under Republican former President George W. Bush and now one of the most prominent private attorneys who argues cases before the justices. A senior administration official told Reuters that Trump had sought people from a diverse area of the country - 13 states plus Washington D.C. - along with diversity of originating law schools for the people on the new list, and noted that women and minorities made up 11 names on the list.

The Supreme Court's 5-4 conservative majority includes two justices appointed by Trump. His release of a new list - names added to another roster he issued earlier in his presidency - was aimed at reassuring conservatives and generating enthusiasm among them ahead of the election. It brought to 44 the number of different potential nominees Trump has said he would consider. If a vacancy emerges soon, the favorites likely would be some of those on Trump's previous list, including Amy Coney Barrett, a judge on the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

AN AGING BENCH An additional vacancy could enable Trump to move the court further to the right.

Four of the nine justices are age 70 or older: liberals Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, and Stephen Breyer, 82, and conservatives Clarence Thomas, 72, and Samuel Alito, 70. Ginsburg has experienced recurring health problems. Supreme Court justices, who receive lifetime appointments, play an enormous role in shaping U.S. policies on hot-button issues such as abortion, LGBT rights, gun rights, religious liberty, the death penalty and presidential powers.

If Ginsburg or Breyer were to step down and Trump is able to appoint a successor, the court would have a rock-solid 6-3 conservative majority - or even a 7-2 advantage if both were replaced. That could deliver changes long sought by conservatives such as overturning the court's landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. The court would also be a conservative bulwark should liberal Democrats in the future have the votes to pass sweeping legislation on such issues as climate change and healthcare.

Trump's two appointees to the court were Neil Gorsuch in 2017 and Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. Trump's ability to appoint justices is reliant not just on him winning re-election but also on Republicans retaining control of the U.S. Senate, which has the job of confirming federal judicial nominations. Under Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate confirmation of Trump nominees to the federal judiciary has been a paramount priority.

As a candidate in 2016, Trump also unveiled a list of potential nominees in bid at the time to win over skeptical conservatives. Trump and his allies have criticized conservative Chief Justice John Roberts. Roberts this year sided with the court's liberals in three high-profile rulings that backed LGBT worker rights, thwarted Trump's bid to rescind protections for illegal immigrants dubbed "Dreamers" who entered the United States as children, and struck down a restrictive Louisiana abortion law.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

MEPs urge EU to meaningfully address China's human rights violations

Members of European Parliament MEP in a letter said that the European Union must meaningfully address Chinas human rights violations in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and Hong Kong. The letter was written by four MEPs -- Raphael Glu...

Report: Jaguars to sign RB Ogunbowale

The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Dare Ogunbowale, The Athletic reported Wednesday. The Bucs released Ogunbowale last week after signing Leonard Fournette, whom the Jaguars waived. The 26-year-old...

'Substantial chance' Russian officials behind Navalny poisoning -US's Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday there was a substantial chance that the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was ordered by senior Russian officials. There is a substantial chance that this actually cam...

Brazil to keep Car Wash anti-corruption squad active through at least January

The office of Brazils top prosecutor has decided to keep the countrys famed Car Wash anti-corruption task force active through Jan. 31, it said in a statement on Wednesday, in an at least temporary victory for the embattled group of prosecu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020