Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahead of Parliament's monsoon session, KCR to meet TRS MPs today

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will meet with Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MPs, from both the Houses of the Parliament, today.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 10-09-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 08:34 IST
Ahead of Parliament's monsoon session, KCR to meet TRS MPs today
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. [File photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will meet with Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MPs, from both the Houses of the Parliament, today. The meeting between the TRS chief and Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha members to discuss the strategy for the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament will be held at the Pragathi Bhavan.

During the course of the meeting, the Centre's response to the various issues pertaining to Telangana, such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), power reforms, among others, will also be discussed. The meeting will also be attended by senior officials from the Telangana government.

The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin from September 14 and conclude on October 1, without any day off. Both the Houses of Parliament will sit for four hours daily adhering to coronavirus precautionary measures.

On the first day of the session on September 14, the Lower House will meet from 9 AM to 1 PM and sitting in the Upper House will be held from 3 PM to 7 PM. On subsequent days, proceedings in Rajya Sabha will be held from 9 AM till 1 PM while the time for Lok Sabha sittings has been fixed from 3 PM to 7 PM. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics get past Astros with walk-off single in 9th

Ramon Laureano, suspended earlier this season for charging the Houston Astros dugout, got a measure of revenge Wednesday night with a two-out, walk-off single in the ninth inning, giving the host Oakland Athletics a 3-2 win in a matchup of ...

Medvedev into US Open semifinals without dropping set so far

Not only had 2019 runner-up Daniil Medvedev not dropped a set in this U.S. Open entering his all-Russian quarterfinal against long-time pal Andrey Rublev, but Medvedev hadnt allowed more than four games in any set. So when Rublev grabbed a ...

China, others to be part of joint military drills in Russia

Chinese and Russian forces will take part in joint military exercises in southern Russia later this month along with troops from Armenia, Belarus, Iran, Myanmar, Pakistan and others, Chinas defence ministry announced Thursday. The Caucus 20...

Ex-Goldman banker seeks review of 1MDB charges in Malaysia

Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng has asked Malaysian prosecutors to review criminal charges against him for allegedly abetting the sale of 6.5 billion in bonds tied to 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB, his lawyer said on Thursday. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020