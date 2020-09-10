President Buhari's SSA Garba Shehu gets trolled for accusing PDP over petrol price

President Buhari's SSA Garba Shehu gets trolled for accusing PDP over petrol priceDevdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 10-09-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 11:14 IST
Garba Shehu, the Official Spokesperson to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, has been trolled and mocked by Nigerians for accusing the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of selling petrol at N600 per liter in 2013, according to a news report by Naija News.
President Buhari's SSA on Media and Publicity on Wednesday, September 9 in a post on his Twitter account has warned Nigerians against allowing the opposition party to deceive them, noting that PDP had once sold petrol at N600 per liter.
Don't allow the PDP to deceive you. Amidst acute shortages, they sold petrol at N600 per litre on Easter Sunday in 2013 (See Punch published on that day). pic.twitter.com/W58V2ZwVy6— Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) September 8, 2020
However, Nigerians condemned Garba Shehu after zooming the image he shared to justify his claims. Scanning through the shared publication, the date on the image was revealed as Monday, May 25, 2015.
Using Image Processing algorithms, it's obvious the year of this publication was 2015. pic.twitter.com/oT84yzKYkY— Ayemojubar 👠 (@ayemojubar) September 9, 2020
Some of the netizens advised Shehu to focus on the present administration under which he is serving and leave PDP alone.
Tosin Olugbenga, another user of Twitter in his reaction that under Muhammadu Buhari's administration, fuel was sold for N 600 in December 2017 and recently in November 2019.
