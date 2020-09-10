BJP's Gopal Shetty condemns demolition of Kangana Ranaut's property by BMC

Gopal Shetty, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mumbai North constituency on Thursday slammed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for razing Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's office in the city and demanded that an action should be taken against the officials. "The move of demolishing the house taken by the BMC with a feeling of revenge on Kangana is condemnable. It is not right to do such a thing with a woman who is patriotic. Also, if Kangana has said something wrong about Mumbai, she too should be interrogated. But, action should also be taken against the officials who have done the demolition without following a proper process. They should be made to pay from their pockets for the damage," Shetty said while speaking to ANI.

"I also appreciate the Bombay High Court's decision of putting a stay on the demolition of Ranaut's property by BMC. The court must pass an order for the re-construction of the actor's office," the BJP MP added. The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the BMC at the Mumbai property of Kangana Ranaut.

A bench of the High Court also asked the BMC to file a reply to her petition in the matter. Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office.

Yesterday, the 'Panga' actress took to Twitter to state "my Mumbai is POK now" and posted photographs of city municipal corporation officials demolishing parts of her property in the city.