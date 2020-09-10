Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP's Gopal Shetty condemns demolition of Kangana Ranaut's property by BMC

Gopal Shetty, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mumbai North constituency on Thursday slammed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for razing Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's office in the city and demanded that an action should be taken against the officials.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-09-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 12:36 IST
BJP's Gopal Shetty condemns demolition of Kangana Ranaut's property by BMC
Gopal Shetty, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mumbai North constituency speaks to ANI in Mumbai. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Gopal Shetty, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mumbai North constituency on Thursday slammed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for razing Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's office in the city and demanded that an action should be taken against the officials. "The move of demolishing the house taken by the BMC with a feeling of revenge on Kangana is condemnable. It is not right to do such a thing with a woman who is patriotic. Also, if Kangana has said something wrong about Mumbai, she too should be interrogated. But, action should also be taken against the officials who have done the demolition without following a proper process. They should be made to pay from their pockets for the damage," Shetty said while speaking to ANI.

"I also appreciate the Bombay High Court's decision of putting a stay on the demolition of Ranaut's property by BMC. The court must pass an order for the re-construction of the actor's office," the BJP MP added. The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the BMC at the Mumbai property of Kangana Ranaut.

A bench of the High Court also asked the BMC to file a reply to her petition in the matter. Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office.

Yesterday, the 'Panga' actress took to Twitter to state "my Mumbai is POK now" and posted photographs of city municipal corporation officials demolishing parts of her property in the city.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Phillies, Marlins kick off key 7-game series

The Philadelphia Phillies, who have won 12 of their past 16 games, and the host Miami Marlins will start a rare seven-day series on Thursday night. Its the first such series in Marlins history. Miami also made unfortunate history on Wednesd...

Royals face Indians, eye first road series win

After taking back-to-back games away from home for the first time in 2020, the Kansas City Royals again have a chance to record their initial winning road series of the season. The Royals can do so with a third straight victory over the Cle...

EU may take legal action against UK over new Brexit law - sources

The European Union could take legal action under its divorce treaty with Britain if emergency talks on Thursday do not reassure Brussels sufficiently that a proposed new British law will not break previously agreed commitments. The two side...

Motor racing-Vettel to join Aston Martin from Ferrari in 2021

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel will race for Aston Martin, the new name for the Canadian-owned Racing Point team, on a multi-year deal after leaving Ferrari at the end of the season. The 33-year-old German replaces Me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020