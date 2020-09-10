Left Menu
Development News Edition

RJD VP, ex-Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh quits party

In a setback to Bihar's main opposition RJD ahead of the state assembly polls, its national vice president and former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigned from the party on Thursday, sources close to him said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-09-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 14:21 IST
RJD VP, ex-Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh quits party

In a setback to Bihar's main opposition RJD ahead of the state assembly polls, its national vice president and former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigned from the party on Thursday, sources close to him said. In a letter to jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, the veteran leader wrote he was quitting the party.

"Since the death of Jannayak Karpoori Thakur, I stood behind you for 32 years, but not now," he wrote in his brief one-line resignation letter to Prasad, who is serving sentences in four fodder scam cases in Ranchi. In the footnote, he added," I got the affection of party leaders and workers, besides common people. Please forgive me." Thakur was a prominent socialist leader and former state chief minister.

Singh, admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, because of post- COVID complications, had earlier announced his resignation in June but was persuaded by Prasad to stay back. Singh, who held several portfolios in the Manmohan Singh government, including that of rural development, was reportedly unhappy over the proposed induction of alleged mafia don and former Lok Janshakti Party MP from Vaishali Rama Singh into the RJD.

He was also not happy with the style of functioning of Prasad's heir apparent and leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav, party sources said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

President of Italian club Napoli tests positive

The president of Italian soccer club Napoli has tested positive for the coronavirus. The team says Aurelio De Laurentiis was positive following a test taken Wednesday.De Laurentiis attended a Serie A meeting in Milan on Wednesday that inclu...

Wearing mask mandatory for candidates taking civil services preliminary exam on Oct 4: UPSC

Wearing masks or face covers is mandatory for candidates appearing for the civil services preliminary examination scheduled for October 4, the Union Public Service Commission UPSC has said. Candidates can also bring their own hand sanitizer...

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigns from RJD

Weeks ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD got a big jolt with former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigning from the party on Thursday. Singh, who is considered close to RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yada...

Jaishankar attends SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Russia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday attended the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation here in the Russian capital. At the formal opening of the meeting in Moscow of the Foreig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020