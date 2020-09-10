Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanjay Raut says BMC responsible for demolition at Kangana Ranaut's office

Distancing himself and his party from the demolition work at actor Kangana Ranaut's office, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that demolition was a matter of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Shiv Sena is not concerned with it.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-09-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 15:21 IST
Sanjay Raut says BMC responsible for demolition at Kangana Ranaut's office
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Distancing himself and his party from the demolition work at actor Kangana Ranaut's office, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the demolition was a matter of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Shiv Sena was not concerned with it. Talking to media, Raut said, "Demolition at Kangana Ranaut's office is the matter of BMC and it doesn't concern Shiv Sena. You should talk to the BMC commissioner or Mayor regarding the matter."

When asked about his recent altercation with the Manikarnika actress, Raut said the matter is over for him. Ranaut has been engaged in a bitter war of words with Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier approved Y-plus security to the 'Queen' actress after she received threats for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The BMC on Wednesday carried out demolition at Ranaut's office.

The BMC had on Tuesday served a "stop-work" notice to Ranaut for alleged unauthorised construction in her office in Mumbai, mentioning 14 violations after taking note of several "illegal'' alterations. However, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition drive and also asked the BMC to file a reply on her petition on the matter.

Her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui had said the notice given was illegal and BMC officials entered the premises illegally. "There was no work underway at the premises," he said. Ranaut also posted on Twitter: "There is no illegal construction in my house, also the government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Coal India plans to restore production from discontinued underground mines, identifies 12 blocks

State-owned Coal India Ltd CIL on Thursday said it plans to restore production from its discontinued underground mines and has identified 12 such blocks with provisional mineable reserves of around 1,060 million tonnes. The move is seen as ...

ByteDance may miss U.S. deadline for TikTok deal - Bloomberg

ByteDance is likely to miss the deadline imposed by the Trump administration for the sale of TikToks U.S. assets as new Chinese regulations have complicated deal talks with bidders Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp , Bloomberg reported on Thur...

Australia need to address little holes in their ODI line-up, feels Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting feels that the Aaron Finch-led ODI side needs to work on their game to be fully prepared for the 2023 World Cup. Pontings remark comes as Australia gets ready to lock horns with England in a three-matc...

UP: Baghpat admin orders probe after villagers allege death due to spurious liquor

Alleging a death due to the consumption of spurious liquor, people created a ruckus at a village here on Thursday, prompting the district administration to order a probe into it. Shyamlal 43 died allegedly due do the consumption of spurious...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020