Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macron's party picks ex-minister Castaner as leader in parliament

France's ruling party picked ex-interior minister Christophe Castaner as its new leader in parliament on Thursday, handing the former Socialist the task of healing divisions and helping salvage the president's reform agenda ahead of 2022 elections.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-09-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 16:43 IST
Macron's party picks ex-minister Castaner as leader in parliament

France's ruling party picked ex-interior minister Christophe Castaner as its new leader in parliament on Thursday, handing the former Socialist the task of healing divisions and helping salvage the president's reform agenda ahead of 2022 elections. Emmanuel Macron created La Republique en Marche (LaRem) to propel him to the presidency in 2017, branding the new party "neither right nor left" and promising a centrist revolution.

But the party has been beset by internal squabbles over Macron's pro-business agenda and perceived failure to embark on a greener, more social agenda, resulting in defections from the party's leftist faction that robbed it of an absolute majority. "We must hunt in a pack and forget our differences," LaRem lawmaker Patrick Vignal told Reuters.

LaRem lawmaker Christophe Di Pompeo said Castaner, a former socialist, would give the party a "little swing to the left" in parliament that might help appease disgruntled colleagues. The coronavirus pandemic stalled Macron's drive to create jobs and increase the competitiveness of France's economy.

Earlier this month, his government outlined a 100 billion euros post-pandemic recovery package to haul the country out of an economic slump. But Macron must decide what to do with his plans to overhaul the pension and unemployment benefit systems, which drew waves of protests before the coronavirus crisis and may be politically unpalatable in the run up to elections in spring 2022.

Castaner would need to "restore the party's unified thinking" to prepare the ground for 2022 vote, said LaRem lawmaker Bruno Bonnell.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

RIL's mkt valuation crosses USD 200 bn; First Indian firm to do so

Continuing its rally, shares of Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday closed over 7 per cent higher, helping its market valuation cross the USD 200 billion mark and become the first domestic firm to achieve the milestone. During the day, its ...

Relaxations made to revive economy, but people must follow COVID-19 preventive measures: Tamil Nadu Minister

The relaxations have been made in Tamil Nadu with an aim to revive the economy but the people have to follow the COVID-19 protocols of wearing masks and soial distancing norms to control the spread of virus, State Health Minister Vijayabas...

EU ponders legal action against Britain over plan to break Brexit deal

Britain and the European Union held emergency talks on Thursday over Prime Minister Boris Johnsons plan to undercut parts of the Brexit divorce treaty, with Brussels exploring possible legal action against London.As Britain pushes ahead wit...

Kohli best ODI batsman currently: Smith

Australian run-machine Steve Smith has rated his great Indian rival Virat Kohli as the best ODI batsman in world cricket currently. The two batsmen, who will face off in the upcoming IPL and also during Indias tour of Australia later this y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020