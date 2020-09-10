Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMA writes to Shah demanding strengthening of anti-violence act

In view of the increasing violence against healthcare workers, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking to strengthen the anti-violence act until the central law is enacted. "The medical fraternity expects our national government to begin this process by enacting a central law against violence on doctors and hospitals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 20:54 IST
IMA writes to Shah demanding strengthening of anti-violence act
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

In view of the increasing violence against healthcare workers, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking to strengthen the anti-violence act until the central law is enacted. Despite the selfless sacrifice of the doctor community amid the coronavirus outbreak, the continuing physical, verbal and social media violence still remains a complex issue, the IMA said in a statement.

"Violence in our hospitals is a matter of great concern. Equating violence in common parlance with doctors and nurses getting beaten up in a gruesome manner is injustice," Dr Rajan Sharma, the national president of IMA, said. "The medical fraternity expects our national government to begin this process by enacting a central law against violence on doctors and hospitals. We kindly request you to initiate action in this regard," he said.

The IMA, in the letter, said the rectification can only start with deterrence. A central guidance to states to incorporate the amendments to the Epidemic Diseases Act into their Hospital Protection/ anti-violence Acts will also strengthen these Acts, till the central law is enacted. Behavioural aberrations of a consumerist society, inappropriate expectations, ignorance of limitations, infrastructural and Human Resources constraints, inadequate support systems to defray the cost of treatment, absence of structured communication and counselling logistics, etc. contribute to the civilisational degeneration called violence on doctors and hospitals, the doctors' body said.

"A comprehensive solution to the violence on doctors and hospitals needs to address the security level in our hospitals. These arrangements should be on par with our airports. It will not be out of place to point out that a central deterrent law is in place for prevention of violence against airline personnel," it said. "A much larger perspective will include sufficient investment in Public Health infrastructure and Human Resources. A state sponsored mechanism to purchase care from private hospitals for all citizens is also in order," Dr RV Asokan, secretary general, the IMA said.

The doctors' body also expressed relief and happiness for Shah resuming his routine work and wished him good health. It also thanked him for the expeditious enactment of amendments to the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 to prevent violence against doctors, hospitals and healthcare workers, and also acknowledged his efforts to obtain parliamentary approval for the same in the monsoon session.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines presidential spokesman links pardon of US Marine to vaccine access

Philippine President Rodrigo Dutertes decision to pardon a United States Marine convicted of killing a transgender woman nearly six years ago may have stemmed from his desire to get access to coronavirus vaccines being developed by U.S. fir...

India slips 26 spots on economic freedom index: Report

India has fallen 26 spots to the 105th position on the Global Economic Freedom Index 2020, according to a report released on Thursday. The country was at the 79th spot in last years rankings. The Economic Freedom of the World 2020 Annu...

Britain will not withdraw legislation as EU asks, says Gove

Britain will not withdraw the legislation that has plunged trade talks with the European Union into crisis, minister Michael Gove insisted on Thursday after meeting European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.The UK government is comm...

Child rights body asks police to immeditely arrest the accused in the gangrape of minor girl

Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights OSCPCR Thursday asked the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commssionerate to immediately arrest the accused in the gangrape of a minor girl in the city during the lockdown and submit an actio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020