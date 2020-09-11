Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hillary Clinton 'disappointed' with pace of women's rights advancement

Clinton, who served as U.S. Secretary of State under President Barack Obama, also warned that progress on gender equity was at risk due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. "Governments should be paying close attention to how to create more support for working people in general, but in particular women who are either sole support or contributing support to their families and children," she said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-09-2020 01:59 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 01:50 IST
Hillary Clinton 'disappointed' with pace of women's rights advancement
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Hillary Clinton, the first U.S. woman to win a major political party's presidential nomination, said on Thursday she was "disappointed" in the progress of women's rights, saying she had hoped for more success since a landmark conference 25 years ago.

The world has "a lot more work to do," the former first lady said at a virtual commemoration of the 1995 United Nations Fourth World Conference on Women, held in Beijing, where the phrase "women's rights are human rights" was coined. "Am I discouraged? No. I'm disappointed that we haven't gone even farther in 25 years," she said.

"Women have not really either advanced in business or economic terms or their advancement has hit a ceiling." She spoke as a report by the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security, Rockefeller Foundation, Clinton and others marking the anniversary was released.

It called for women to be named to leadership roles in government and business in order to achieve equity. Clinton, who served as U.S. Secretary of State under President Barack Obama, also warned that progress on gender equity was at risk due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Governments should be paying close attention to how to create more support for working people in general, but in particular women who are either sole support or contributing support to their families and children," she said. "They had nothing to do with creating this virus, but they are left holding the bag of burden."

The pandemic could wipe out the "modest progress" made on gender equality at work in recent decades, with women globally at greater risk of losing their jobs, the International Labour Organization (ILO) warned in June. Women have been disproportionately affected, the ILO said, with almost 510 million women, or 40% of employed women, working in the industries with most job losses compared with less than 37% of men.

Those industries include food services, accommodation, retail and real estate. The ILO added that the unequal distribution of unpaid care work worsened during the pandemic, exacerbated by the closure of schools and child care services.

Clinton was the Democratic candidate for president in 2016, when Republican Donald Trump was elected.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

7 killed in protests over police custody death in Colombia

Violent clashes erupted in Colombias capital following the death of a man in police custody, with angry citizens setting fire to city buses, vandalizing police stations and squaring off with officers in confrontations that killed seven peop...

'Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg dies at 82

Diana Rigg, a commanding British actress whose career stretched from iconic 1960s spy series The Avengers to fantasy juggernaut Game of Thrones, has died. She was 82. Riggs agent, Simon Beresford, said she died Thursday morning at home with...

People News Roundup: Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual misconduct; Ghislaine Maxwell's privacy does not justify and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Actor Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual misconduct in 1980sOscar-winner Kevin Spacey was accused in a civil lawsuit on Wednesday of sexual assault and battery in the 1980s by acto...

EXCLUSIVE-Microsoft believes Russians that hacked Clinton targeted Biden campaign firm -sources

Microsoft Corp recently alerted one of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens main election campaign advisory firms that it had been targeted by suspected Russian state-backed hackers, according to four people briefed on the matter. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020