Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden family selling country to China, says Trump

US President Donald Trump has accused his Democratic challenger Joe Biden of being "weak" on China and that his family was "selling" the country directly to the Chinese military. He alleged the Chinese military got American manufacturing jobs, and the Biden family got paid in return. "I said 'If Joe Biden ever got elected, China will own America', they will own America," Trump said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 10:40 IST
Biden family selling country to China, says Trump

US President Donald Trump has accused his Democratic challenger Joe Biden of being "weak" on China and that his family was "selling" the country directly to the Chinese military. Democratic Party's presumptive nominee Biden and his Indian-American running mate Kamala Harris are challenging President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the November 3 Presidential election.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, Trump said, "Biden is weak on China. Yesterday, it was revealed that a fund partly owned by Joe Biden's son, Hunter, facilitated the sale of a Michigan auto parts producer to a leading Chinese military defense contractor." Hunter Biden owns 10 per cent of Shanghai-based private-equity firm Bohai Harvest RST. The president charged reporters that they were not reporting on the Michigan transaction. "You don't want to write about that, do you? Biden spent his entire career selling Michigan jobs to China," he said.

"Now the Biden family is selling out our country directly to the Chinese military. He didn't have a job. Now, all of a sudden, he's selling companies from Michigan to China," Trump said. He alleged the Chinese military got American manufacturing jobs, and the Biden family got paid in return.

"I said 'If Joe Biden ever got elected, China will own America', they will own America," Trump said. The president also accused his Democratic challenger of undermining his efforts to bring out a coronavirus vaccine.

"Joe's decision to publicly attack the China (flight) ban proved he lacks the character or intelligence or instinct to do what is right. Now, Biden has launched a public campaign against the vaccine, which is so bad, because we have some vaccines coming that are incredible," he said. "Biden is perfectly happy to endanger the lives of other people by doing something that he thinks is going to help him politically because his polls are getting very bad. They're getting very shaky," he said.

"This was an election that was going to be very easy, very quick, and then the China virus (COVID-19) came in and I had to go back to work politically, unfortunately. I had to devote more time politically than to the other things we do, which are very important for our country. But I had to go back to work. It looks like we're going up (opinion polls) very rapidly. More rapidly than the media wants to admit," Trump said. He alleged that when Biden was vice president, his failed approach to the swine flu was disastrous.

"His own chief of staff said that when Biden helped manage the swine flu in 2009, they, quote "did everything possible wrong." And 60 million Americans got H1N1 in that period of time," he said. “In other words, Biden's record demonstrates that if he had been in charge of this very serious, highly, highly contagious epidemic or pandemic countless more Americans would have died," Trump said. The president predicted victory for himself in the key battleground state of Michigan, where he addressed thousands of enthusiastic supporters on Thursday.

"This is not the crowd of a person who comes in second place. You do know that," Trump told his supporters at the rally in Freeland, Michigan, His comments were responded by euphoric chants of "Four More Years. Four More Years," which is Trump's campaign slogan. Trump drew parallels between the last time he campaigned in the state in 2016, saying the Democrats did a "lousy job" campaigning in the state the last time and this time would be the same.

Trump said the people should vote for him as he revived the economy, stopping a number of car plant closures. "We brought you a lot of car plants, Michigan. We brought you a lot of car plants. You know that, right? Long time. It's been a long time since you had all these plants being built, but we brought you a lot over the last three-and-a-half-years and we're going to bring you a lot more," he said.

After the COVID-19 outbreak, the American economy is now on revival mode, he said. "Now we're building it again and it's being built fast," he said. The president said Biden will fill the state with refugees, which will diminish jobs.

"He's promised to flood your state with refugees, and you know that as well as I do and you see it all the time. From terrorist hotspots around the world, including Syria, Somalia, and Yemen, Biden's pledged to have a 700 per cent increase. He made this deal with crazy Bernie (Sanders). A 700 per cent increase in the flow of refugees. This is in their manifesto,” Trump alleged. Meanwhile, Biden has criticised Trump for withdrawing from the Iran Nuclear Deal negotiated by the Barack Obama administration. “Iran is closer to a weapon now (more) than we were when we left office in 2017,” Biden said at a fund raiser.

Biden said he would re-enter the deal if Iran "returns to compliance." However, he noted that restarting talks would not be easy, and would require support from America's allies in Europe as well as China and Russia. According to RealClearPolitics, Biden is leading in Michigan by 4.2 points and by 3.9 percentage points in the battleground states. Overall, Biden is leading in national polls by 7.5 percentage points.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UK economy extends recovery from COVID crash, grows by 6.6% in July

Britains economy grew for a third month in a row as the country tried to recover from its coronavirus lockdown crash, official data showed on Friday.Output expanded by 6.6 in July from June, helped by the further lifting of restrictions in ...

Taliban kill 16 Afghan servicemen in Nangarhar province

Kabul Afghanistan, September 11 ANISputnik The Taliban Islamist movement has attacked positions of the Afghan security forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar, leaving 16 servicemen dead and some more injured, a local source told Sputni...

Australian leader threatens to fire ministers over koalas

An Australian state leader on Friday shut down a revolt in her coalition government over a policy to protect koala habitat by threatening to fire seven renegade ministers. The Nationals party, which is the junior coalition partner in the co...

Hungary won't impose blanket school closure to curb pandemic - PM Orban

Hungary will not impose blanket school closures to curb the spread of the coronavirus but will aim to protect the most vulnerable elderly as the main goal is to keep the economy going, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on state radio on Frid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020