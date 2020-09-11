Russia says accusations that it meddled in U.S. affairs by hacking are "unsubstantiated"Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-09-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 15:51 IST
Accusations that Russia used hackers to meddle in the United States' internal affairs are "unsubstantiated", Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.
Microsoft Corp said on Thursday that hackers linked to Russia, China and Iran were trying to spy on people linked to U.S. presidential candidates Donald Trump, the incumbent, and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Lavrov said the United States itself promoted its own interests illegally. He was speaking at a news conference with his Chinese counterpart.
