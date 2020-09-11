Left Menu
Drugs case: ED probing financial aspect, also hawala angle- Karnataka Home Minister

To a question regarding Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan's name allegedly being linked to the case, Bommai merely said officials have been asked to investigate information coming from all sources. Meanwhile, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa reiterated that the government has taken the case seriously and officials are investigating it thoroughly.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-09-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 15:58 IST
The Enforcement Directorate is investigating the financial aspects of the drug peddling and substance abuse case, and the hawala angle, if any, will also be looked into, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday. The minister also said officials have been asked to check information coming from various sources in connection with the case and investigate it.

"Central Crime Branch (CCB) investigation will continue in Bengaluru, some accused are being presented before the court.I have instructed officials to take information coming from all sources regarding the case seriously. Information from media reports should also be considered and investigated," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said there is no question of leaving any one and officials have been told that comprehensive investigation should happen and merciless strict action taken against those involved. "Drugs have financial aspects also and in most instances there is suspicion that it will have foreign connection,connection with those involved in various activities, hawala--so for detailed and thorough investigation ED's role is also important, they have collected information.

ED will inquire into matters that come under their purview," he said. CCB police investigation into the case has led to several arrests including that of actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, and high-end party planner Viren Khanna, among others.

Hawala denotes illegal transaction of funds by skirting the legal banking channels. To a question regarding Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan's name allegedly being linked to the case, Bommai merely said officials have been asked to investigate information coming from all sources.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa reiterated that the government has taken the case seriously and officials are investigating it thoroughly. "All our officers are taking a lot of interest (and investigating), a lot of things are coming out..we have taken it very seriously, you wait for some time, so many things will come out," he added.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

