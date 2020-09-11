Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka's health infrastructure in a shambles: Siddaramaiah

The former Chief Minister, in a series of tweets, also requested the media to highlight the issues dogging health care and COVID-19 preparedness of the government. "Health infra in the state is still in a shambles.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-09-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 17:07 IST
Karnataka's health infrastructure in a shambles: Siddaramaiah

Alleging that the health infrastructure in the state is still in a shambles, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Friday urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his government to wake up from slumber and solve issues in this regard. The former Chief Minister, in a series of tweets, also requested the media to highlight the issues dogging health care and COVID-19 preparedness of the government.

"Health infra in the state is still in a shambles. Many people are frantically looking for ventilators for their dear ones but there is no help from BBMP or the Health Dept. It is not the time to show laxity, @CMofKarnataka should release daily bulletin on health infra of our state," Siddaramaiah tweeted. Alleging that the state government is under the assumption that the pandemic has ended, and they have to wake up from slumber and solve health infra issues, he said, "Asymptomatic patients may not be getting admitted to COVID- 19 centres and that doesn't mean number of those who need critical care has reduced. #WakeUpBSY." Siddaramaiah urged the media to wake the Chief Minister up and the government by highlighting issues regarding healthcare.

"... When media houses were highlighting COVID-19 issues, the govt was somewhat responding. But now, the govt feels that its inefficiency is invisible. Media needs to #WakeUpBSY," he said in another tweet. This request from the former Chief Minister to the media has come amidst a general opinion that local news channels during the last week or so were completely focussing on the drugs case in the state, party (Congress) sources said.

Private hospitals are still denying admissions to the patients and they are giving preference to those who have money, while sending back poor people, Siddaramaiah alleged while he urged the Chief Minister to review the situation and ensure best treatment for all sections of society. PTI KSU NVG NVG

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Free speech, gun rights on collision course in United States, some legal experts say

The robust American traditions of free speech and gun rights are clashing at anti-racism protests this year in a way rarely seen before in the United States, legal scholars and law enforcement leaders say.The First Amendment of the United S...

IPL 13: Training and living in the bubble is very different, says Chahal

By Nitin Srivastava Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal feels that this years Indian Premier League IPL will be very different from the usual as there are many challenges for players to deal with due to the coronavirus ...

Big European states call for cryptocurrency curbs to protect consumers

Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands called on the European Commission to draw up strict regulation for asset-backed cryptocurrencies such as stablecoins to protect consumers and preserve state sovereignty in monetary policy. T...

FACTBOX-Tennis-Naomi Osaka v Victoria Azarenka

A look at the key facts and records of Japans Naomi Osaka and Belarusian Victoria Azarenka before their U.S. Open final on Saturday prefix number denotes seeding 4-NAOMI OSAKAAge 22 WTA ranking 9 Highest ranking 1Grand Slam titles 2 Austral...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020