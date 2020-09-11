Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB BJP chief says "Corona is over", TMC asks him to visit a doctor

Ghosh's comment was made at a time when the country and the state are witness to sharp spikes in COVID-19 cases daily of 95000 and 3000 respectively. The rally where Ghosh made his remark was held in Hooghly district on Wednesday which was attended by a large number of people disregarding the social distancing norms for checking the spread of the contagion.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-09-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 18:08 IST
WB BJP chief says "Corona is over", TMC asks him to visit a doctor

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic is over but Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is imposing lockdown and other restrictions in West Bengal only to stop BJP from organising public meetings before the assembly polls due next year. Ghosh's comment was made at a time when the country and the state are witness to sharp spikes in COVID-19 cases daily of 95000 and 3000 respectively.

The rally where Ghosh made his remark was held in Hooghly district on Wednesday which was attended by a large number of people disregarding the social distancing norms for checking the spread of the contagion. The video of the meeting has gone viral.

"Didi's (Mamata Banerjee) brothers (supporters) are feeling uneasy after seeing the gathering (at the meeting). It is not due to the fear of coronavirus, but due to fear of BJP! Corona is over, but Didi is unnecessarily imposing lockdown across the state to stop BJP from holding meetings and rallies," Ghosh said. A complete lockdown is on in the state on Friday.

The Trinamool Congress mocked Ghosh for his comments and asked him to visit a doctor. "Every day we are witnessing a spike of 3000 cases in Bengal and more than 95,000 cases in the country. And BJP state president Dilip Ghosh is making a hilarious statement that COVID-19 is gone ! I think he should visit a doctor for his treatment," TMC MP Kalyan Bandopadhyay said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Bengal now stands at 1,93,175. More than 3700 people have died due to the contagion, including comorbidities. Hooghly district, where Ghosh was addressing the rally, has registered the fifth-highest number of cases in the state.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Forex reserves climb USD 582 mn to record USD 542.013 bn

The countrys foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 582 million to reach a lifetime high of USD 542.013 billion in the week ended September 4, RBI data showed on Friday. In the previous week ended August 28, the reserves had surged by USD ...

Visegrad Four want visa-free travel for Belarusians, says Polish PM

The Visegrad Four grouping of Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia want to propose visa-free movement for Belarus citizens and a new support package for the country at an EU summit, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said ...

Teltumbde challenges NIA charge sheet extension order in HC

Activist and Elgar Parishad- Koregaon Bhima case accused Anand Teltumbde has approached the Bombay High Court challenging the decision of a special court to give an extension of 90 days to the National Investigation Agency NIA to file its c...

Canara Bank raises Rs 1,012 cr by issuing Basel III bonds

Canara Bank on Friday said it has raised Rs 1,012 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds. The bank has issued and allotted Basel III compliant additional tier I bonds amounting to Rs 1,012 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.The bank ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020