FIR against 86 SP workers in UP for holding protest in violation of laws

Eighty-six Samajwadi Party workers have been booked under the National Disaster Management Act for holding a protest here amid the coronavirus pandemic, police said on Friday. A case has been registered at the Kuwarsi Police Station against the SP workers, including former city unit president Ajju Ishaq, for holding a candlelight protest against ‘rising’ unemployment in the state on Wednesday night, they said.

Ishaq was the SP candidate in the 2017 state assembly elections. According to police, a number of SP workers had collected near a house in Rajanagar Colony here and were raising anti-government slogans.

When a police party arrived at the spot and tried to persuade them to disperse, the protesters did not relent and continued to raise slogans, they said. In the FIR, 31 people have been named, whereas 55 people are unnamed.

A probe is on in the matter, they added. PTI CORR ABN SRY