Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIR against 86 SP workers in UP for holding protest in violation of laws

Eighty-six Samajwadi Party workers have been booked under the National Disaster Management Act for holding a protest here amid the coronavirus pandemic, police said on Friday. A case has been registered at the Kuwarsi Police Station against the SP workers, including former city unit president Ajju Ishaq, for holding a candlelight protest against ‘rising’ unemployment in the state on Wednesday night, they said. Ishaq was the SP candidate in the 2017 state assembly elections.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 11-09-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 19:03 IST
FIR against 86 SP workers in UP for holding protest in violation of laws

Eighty-six Samajwadi Party workers have been booked under the National Disaster Management Act for holding a protest here amid the coronavirus pandemic, police said on Friday. A case has been registered at the Kuwarsi Police Station against the SP workers, including former city unit president Ajju Ishaq, for holding a candlelight protest against ‘rising’ unemployment in the state on Wednesday night, they said.

Ishaq was the SP candidate in the 2017 state assembly elections. According to police, a number of SP workers had collected near a house in Rajanagar Colony here and were raising anti-government slogans.

When a police party arrived at the spot and tried to persuade them to disperse, the protesters did not relent and continued to raise slogans, they said. In the FIR, 31 people have been named, whereas 55 people are unnamed.

A probe is on in the matter, they added. PTI CORR ABN SRY

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

In race for TRP, journalism lacking substance: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said in the race for TRP, journalism has been reduced to a position where it lacks substance. To protect the democracy, there is an absolute necessity of truth-finding journalism, the former UP...

Nornickel says it collected more than 90% of fuel leaked by Arctic spill to rivers

Russias Norilsk Nickel Nornickel said on Friday that it had collected more than 90 of fuel leaked into rivers during its Arctic fuel spill earlier this year, or about 12,000 tonnes.The spill occurred on May 29 after a fuel tank lost pressur...

Heavy rains, floods caused Rs 9,500 crore loss in MP: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said torrential rains and floods in the last week of August resulted in a loss of Rs 9,500 crore to the state. He told this to the central team which is in the state to assess th...

Trump administration seeks sweeping DNA collection of immigrants, U.S. sponsors

The Trump administration on Friday formally proposed a sweeping expansion of its collection of DNA and other biometric data of immigrants, to go beyond detained migrants in order to include U.S. citizen sponsors and others. Its proposal als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020