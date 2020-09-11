Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangan CM not announcing 'Liberation day' for fear of losing minority vote bank: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday accused chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao of "not allowing" the 'Liberation Day' in Telangana on September 17, for the sake of minority vote bank.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 11-09-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 19:54 IST
Telangan CM not announcing 'Liberation day' for fear of losing minority vote bank: BJP
Several party leaders and workers were arrested on Friday, following their march to the state Assembly demanding the official announcement of Telangana Liberation Day in hyderabad. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday accused chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao of "not allowing" the 'Liberation Day' in Telangana on September 17, for the sake of minority vote bank. His comments came after the several party leaders and workers were arrested by the police earlier in the day, following their march to the State Assembly demanding the official announcement of Telangana Liberation Day by the state government.

"The BJP leaders were marching to the state assembly under 'Chalo Assembly' Campaign, demanding official announcement of Telangana Liberation Day on September 17 by the state government. However, many party leaders were arrested while on their way to the Assembly. Some were also put under house arrest," Kumar alleged. Accusing the CM of ignoring the day for minority vote bank, he added, "Before coming to power, Chandrashekar Rao had said that the that Liberation day must be officially celebrated in the state. But now he has completely forgotten, and is not announcing the same as this would make his party's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) unhappy."

"The BJP has given a call for gherao and march to the Assembly to demand Telangana government to celebrate September 17 as the liberation of Hyderabad state and joining in the Indian union. When India got independence on August 15, 1947, we did not get it here. We got independence on September 17, 1948, as there was a police action against Nizam by Indian army and then it became part of India," BJP MLC Ramchander Rao observed. Pointing out that his party was demanding the day to be celebrated as 'Liberation Day' for long, he added, "The Congress failed to take decision when it was in power on the same. Telugu Desham failed and now TRS Government failed to keep its promise.

"It is a historic moment for Telangana people. We demand the government today to celebrate it. Today hundreds of BJP leaders are getting arrested. The party condemns this act of undemocratic attitude of TRS Government," he added further. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NIA to investigate two Bengaluru riots cases

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that the Centre might transfer to it two of the cases registered in connection with the August 11 riots here. The public prosecutor for the NIA approached mad...

Punjab records highest single-day spike of 2,526 COVID cases

Punjab reported the highest single-day spike of 2,526 coronavirus cases, pushing the states infection tally to 74,616 on Friday, according to an official bulletin. The previous record number of cases in a day was 2,464 which was reported on...

UK records 3,539 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,919

The United Kingdom reported 3,539 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, according to government data published on Friday, compared with 2,919 a day earlier. Six new deaths were also recorded.Figures on Friday showed the spread of the coronavirus...

U.S. special envoy hails 'Afghan-owned' peace talks due to start in Doha

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Friday he hoped talks between the Afghan government and Taliban due to begin on Saturday would lead to an end to the countrys long-running war, but said many challenges re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020