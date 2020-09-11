Left Menu
Development News Edition

FCRA 'violation': Kerala Minister Jaleel appears before ED

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here on Friday in connection with alleged FCRA violation in accepting consignments of Holy Quran brought from UAE through diplomatic channel.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 11-09-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 21:49 IST
FCRA 'violation': Kerala Minister Jaleel appears before ED
Representative image. Image Credit: wikipedia

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here on Friday in connection with alleged FCRA violation in accepting consignments of the Holy Quran brought from UAE through diplomatic channel. Jaleel appeared before the ED here and his statement was recorded, sources privy to the development told PTI.

The minister had earlier admitted that a consignment containing Holy Quran had been received from the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram which a top Customs official had referred to as "prima facie violation of FCRA" (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act). The minister later posted on Facebook: "Truth will prevail. Only the truth. Even if the whole world opposes it, nothing else will happen." He did not elaborate.

As the news of Jaleel's appearance before the ED was flashed by television channels late evening, the opposition Congress and the BJP lashed out at the state government seeking the minister resignation. BJP workers also took out a march in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday night demanding that Jaleel quit the cabinet.

Officials had said Jaleel is under the scanner of the central agencies after he publicly claimed that the consignments brought to Thiruvananthapuram during Ramzan month contained Holy Quran for distribution in his constituency.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-United's Pogba back in training but doubtful for Palace opener

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has returned to training after his positive COVID-19 test but is a doubt for their Premier League season opener at home to Crystal Palace next weekend, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday. Pog...

VP condoles death of Swami Agnivesh

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condoled the death of social activist Swami Agnivesh, recalling his efforts to end bonded labourThe social activist, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis for a long time, died of multi-organ failu...

UP STF arrests 2 members of gang involved in arms smuggling

The Uttar Pradesh STF on Friday arrested two members of a gang involved in smuggling of illegal fire arms and seized 21 pistols from their possession, police said. Amresh Singh, kingpin of the gang, and Prince Kumar Singh were arrested by t...

Ukraine says U.S. company refuses cooperate over LNG supply deal

U.S. firm Louisiana Natural Gas Exports Inc has refused to cooperate with Ukraine over the supply of at least 5.5 billion cubic metres bcm of liquefied natural gas LNG a year, Ukrainian energy minister said on Friday. Indeed, there was a re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020