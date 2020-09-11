Left Menu
Drugs case: Siddaramaiah accuses of BJP trying to protect its leaders and defaming opposition leaders

In a series of tweets, he urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to give full freedom to the police to investigate, and ask his ministers and party leaders not to make false accusations against leaders from opposition parties. "The way the drug case is being handled & portrayed by @BJP4Karnataka looks like an evil attempt to divert the public attention from Covid & flood mismanagement.

Updated: 11-09-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:08 IST
Terming the Karnataka government's handling of the drugs case as an "evil attempt" to divert public attention from COVID-19 and flood mismanagement, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday accused the ruling BJP of trying to protect its own leaders in the case and defaming opposition leaders. In a series of tweets, he urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to give full freedom to the police to investigate, and ask his ministers and party leaders not to make false accusations against leaders from opposition parties.

"The way the drug case is being handled & portrayed by @BJP4Karnataka looks like an evil attempt to divert the public attention from Covid & flood mismanagement. #DrugsMuktaKarnataka," the former Chief Minister tweeted.

Alleging that the BJP was trying to protect its own leaders in the drug case and defaming opposition party leaders, he said, "if CM is honestly interested in addressing the drug issue, he should give full freedom to the police to investigate, ask his ministers and party leaders not to make false accusations against leaders from opposition parties." Siddaramaiah's tweets have come amidst Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan's name allegedly being linked to the case. Khan who met the Siddaramaiah earlier in the day said, he was being targeted for being a Muslim, and would file a defamation suit against entrepreneur Prashanth Sambaragi, who has accused him of having links with those allegedly involved in the case.

Some BJP leaders including Mysuru MP Pratap Simha had asked as to why Khan was still not inquired. Siddaramaiah said, linking politicians in a case based on a photo with the accused is an unhealthy trend.

"There is no way to know the history of everyone participating in random ceremonies. But inviting them to official meetings and party campaigns demand extra care to check their illegal acts," he added.

