R'than CM condoles death of Swami Agnivesh

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed grief over the demise of social activist Swami Agnivesh. "My sincere condolences at the demise of Arya Samaj leader and social activist Swami Agnivesh ji. His work towards upholding human rights and against bonded labour shall always be remembered. May God give strength to his supporters to bear his loss. May his soul rest in peace," Gehlot said in a tweet. The chief minister also condoled the death of senior Congress leader Hari Singh.

"My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of senior Congress leader and former Minister, Dr Hari Singh ji. May his family members & supporters find strength in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace," he said in a message. Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot tweeted, "I deeply mourn the death of former minister and senior Congress leader Dr. Hari Singh. My deepest condolences are with his family in this difficult time. May god give place to departed soul in his feet and provide support to the bereaved family."