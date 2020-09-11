Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will ensure Maratha community gets justice: Maha CM on quota

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said his government was firm on giving justice to the Marathas, and the option of issuing an ordinance to restore quota for students from the community has been discussed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:29 IST
Will ensure Maratha community gets justice: Maha CM on quota
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said his government was firm on giving justice to the Marathas, and the option of issuing an ordinance to restore quota for students from the community has been discussed. The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed implementation of the 2018 Maratha quota law of the state and referred the petitions challenging the law to a larger constitution bench.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of Maratha organizations and a cabinet subcommittee on the issue, Thackeray said all the stakeholders should refrain from indulging in politics and provoking the members of the community. The CM also said he had spoken to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and discussed the possibility of helping Maratha students through the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (Saarthi), or by promulgating an ordinance.

SAARTHI has been established for research, policy advocacy, and training for socio economic and educational development of Marathas. "We will do whatever it takes to give justice to the Maratha community by taking all into confidence. Opposition leaders will also be invited for talks," he said.

Legal experts, researchers on the Maratha issue were also present at the meeting through video conference. Thackeray said the Maratha quota bill was passed in the state legislature unanimously and was upheld by the Bombay High Court.

The legal team representing the government in the Supreme Court had been appointed by the previous (BJP-led) government, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also be requested to intervene to resolve the issue, he added.

The Maratha outfits which took part in the meeting extended support to the state government's efforts and assured cooperation, a statement by the chief minister's office said.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NIA files chargesheet against suspected LeT operative from Bengal's N-24 Parganas

A chargesheet has been filed before a special NIA court here against suspected Lashkar-e- Taiba LeT operative Tania Parvin, who allegedly maintained contacts on social media with various terror outfits. In the 850-page chargesheet, filed on...

U.S. Senate committee joins House panel in probing Homeland whistleblower complaint

The Senate intelligence committee is investigating a whistleblower complaint filed by a former top U.S. Department of Homeland Security DHS official alleging he was pressed to skew official intelligence reports for political purposes, accor...

'Wonder Woman' movie sequel delayed two months to December

The Warner Bros movie studio on Friday postponed the debut of superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984 until Christmas Day as many theaters remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film starring Gal Gadot had been scheduled for release ...

Brahmo Samaj could not stand the rise of Vivekananda: Dilip Ghosh

Brahmo Samaj, a 19th-century social reformist movement, and the educated class of Kolkata could not stand the rise of Swami Vivekananda in the global arena after his address in Chicago, BJPs state unit president Dilip Ghosh claimed on Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020