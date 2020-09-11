Will ensure Maratha community gets justice: Maha CM on quota

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said his government was firm on giving justice to the Marathas, and the option of issuing an ordinance to restore quota for students from the community has been discussed. The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed implementation of the 2018 Maratha quota law of the state and referred the petitions challenging the law to a larger constitution bench.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of Maratha organizations and a cabinet subcommittee on the issue, Thackeray said all the stakeholders should refrain from indulging in politics and provoking the members of the community. The CM also said he had spoken to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and discussed the possibility of helping Maratha students through the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (Saarthi), or by promulgating an ordinance.

SAARTHI has been established for research, policy advocacy, and training for socio economic and educational development of Marathas. "We will do whatever it takes to give justice to the Maratha community by taking all into confidence. Opposition leaders will also be invited for talks," he said.

Legal experts, researchers on the Maratha issue were also present at the meeting through video conference. Thackeray said the Maratha quota bill was passed in the state legislature unanimously and was upheld by the Bombay High Court.

The legal team representing the government in the Supreme Court had been appointed by the previous (BJP-led) government, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also be requested to intervene to resolve the issue, he added.

The Maratha outfits which took part in the meeting extended support to the state government's efforts and assured cooperation, a statement by the chief minister's office said.