Need to tell people about Cong govt's work in Rajasthan: Maken

Appreciating the development work carried out by his party's government in Rajasthan, Congress national general secretary Ajay Maken said people should be told about its initiatives.

Maken said this before returning to New Delhi after a meeting with party leaders and workers in Jaipur. Maken was in the state to discuss party issues and MLAs' grievances.

He heads a panel set up by the party high-command to look into the issues flagged by Congress leader Sachin Pilot and the legislators who backed him during a power tussle with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently. Maken told reporters, "Rajasthan is number one in the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme in the coronavirus era. There is a need to tell people about the development that has taken place in Rajasthan under the rule of the Congress Party." State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said Maken has prepared a note of 22-24 pages, which he will discuss with the party high command.