NDA will win 220 seats in Bihar Assembly elections: Union minister

Union minister and senior Bihar BJP leader Nityanand Rai on Friday asserted that the NDA will form the government in the state, winning 220 out of the 243 seats in the assembly elections, which are due in October- November. "I am confident the NDA will win 220 seats and form the government under the leadership of (Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar," Rai, convenor of the newly-constituted 70- member Bihar election steering committee, told repoters here.

A meeting of the committee on Friday was attended by BJP national president J P Nadda, former Maharashtra chief minister and Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis and Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, among others. Various issues relating to the state and the assembly elections were discussed at the meeting, Rai said.

"People from all walks of life, especially farmers, the poor and women have immense faith and trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi... We will be fight the polls on the basis of this trust that people have reposed in the PM and the development work done by the state government," he said. Rai, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, also said the Bihar government's health department headed by Mangal Pandey has made all arrangements for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.