VP condoles death of Swami Agnivesh
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condoled the death of social activist Swami Agnivesh, recalling his efforts to end bonded labour The social activist, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis for a long time, died of multi-organ failure at a Delhi hospital on Friday. He worked relentlessly against bonded labour. May his soul rest in peace," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:42 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condoled the death of social activist Swami Agnivesh, recalling his efforts to end bonded labour.
The social activist, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis for a long time, died of multi-organ failure at a Delhi hospital on Friday. He was 80.
"Saddened to learn about the demise of social activist & Arya Samaj leader, Swami Agnivesh. He worked relentlessly against bonded labour. May his soul rest in peace," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.
- READ MORE ON:
- M Venkaiah Naidu
- Swami Agnivesh
- Delhi
- Arya Samaj