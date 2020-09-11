Netanyahu: Bahrain-Israel normalisation heralds 'new era of peace'Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-09-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:47 IST
Bahrain's agreement to normalise ties with Israel marks a "new era of peace", Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the new deal.
"For many long years, we invested in peace, and now peace will invest in us, will bring about truly major investments in Israel's economy - and that is very important," Netanyahu said in a video statement.
