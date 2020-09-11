Left Menu
Development News Edition

Masked and keeping distance, Catalans rally for independence

Wearing face masks and keeping distance, thousands of Catalans on Friday held dozens of small protests calling for the region's independence from Spain despite warnings from health officials to avoid gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 23:29 IST
Masked and keeping distance, Catalans rally for independence

Wearing face masks and keeping distance, thousands of Catalans on Friday held dozens of small protests calling for the region's independence from Spain despite warnings from health officials to avoid gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Early on Friday, unidentified people set fires at several points of Catalonia's rail network, forcing multiple train cancellations before traffic was resumed four hours later. There were few signs of tensions in the afternoon.

In Catalonia, Sept. 11 marks "La Diada", the anniversary of the fall of Barcelona to Spanish forces in 1714, and has been marked in recent years by major separatist rallies as the pro-independence drive has dominated Spanish politics. Close to 60,000 people attended the rallies, according to grassroots organizer Assemblea Nacional Catalana.

"We have held Europe's largest COVID-adapted protest," said chairwoman Elisenda Paluzie, referring to the use of masks, safe distancing and pre-registering of participants. "I can understand that some people could be afraid but organising a protest is compatible with the pandemic," said 25-year-old web programmer Marc Purgimon at one of Barcelona's rallies. "It's important to keep protesting against the repression that Catalonia suffers and to ask for independence."

There were entry controls to the rally and participants had to stand at marked spots. Many wore shirts with this year's protest motto "The duty to build a better future" and waved separatist flags. Spain has recorded more than 560,000 cases since the onset of the pandemic, more than any other western European nation.

Manel Capdevila, 59, said he wanted to show the rest of Spain that the independence movement had not weakened despite the health crisis: "We need to persist and say we want to decide our future and this will not stop." The region's public health secretary and the head of a doctors' association had discouraged such gatherings, and the regional separatist government did not attend the protests.

Catalan government spokeswoman Meritxell Budo urged Madrid to agree to a referendum on independence and called for an amnesty for nine separatist leaders jailed for their role in a failed 2017 independence bid and for others who fled Spain then. The government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has ruled out any amnesty or referendum but has backed talks with Barcelona.

"We will keep working to achieve reconciliation in Catalonia from a dialogue within the constitution," Sanchez tweeted. Opinion polls show people in Catalonia are split on the issue of independence. The latest survey shows more respondents in favour of their region remaining part of Spain.

Catalan regional president Quim Torra on Friday offered to take in refugees from Greece's biggest migrant camp destroyed by fire on Wednesday. "The government of Catalonia makes itself available to receive people seeking an opportunity to flee war, hunger and fear," Torra tweeted.

The Spanish government makes the final decision on admitting refugees. (Additional reporting by Nathan Allen; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Janet Lawrence)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast government seeks end to violence ahead of October election

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattaras government has reached out to his main opponents and religious leaders to intervene and ease tensions following his decision to bid for a third term in next months election. Ouattara made his appeal ...

NIA files chargesheet against suspected LeT operative from Bengal's N-24 Parganas

A chargesheet has been filed before a special NIA court here against suspected Lashkar-e- Taiba LeT operative Tania Parvin, who allegedly maintained contacts on social media with various terror outfits. In the 850-page chargesheet, filed on...

U.S. Senate committee joins House panel in probing Homeland whistleblower complaint

The Senate intelligence committee is investigating a whistleblower complaint filed by a former top U.S. Department of Homeland Security DHS official alleging he was pressed to skew official intelligence reports for political purposes, accor...

'Wonder Woman' movie sequel delayed two months to December

The Warner Bros movie studio on Friday postponed the debut of superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984 until Christmas Day as many theaters remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film starring Gal Gadot had been scheduled for release ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020