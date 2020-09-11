Left Menu
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that Rs 46,00 cr will be transferred into the accounts of 20 lakh farmers under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

ANI | Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 11-09-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 23:36 IST
Madhya Pradesh govt to transfer Rs 46,00 cr in 20 lakh farmers' accounts
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that Rs 46,00 cr will be transferred into the accounts of 20 lakh farmers under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). Addressing a public rally here Chouhan said, "On September 18, Rs 4600 crore will be sent to the bank accounts of 20 lakh farmers of the state at 12 o'clock under Fasal Bima Yojana. On September 12, at 11 o'clock, Modi ji will provide house to 1.75 lakh poor, in three years, no poor will remain without a pucca house on the land of Madhya Pradesh."

Attacking previous government in the state, he said Kamal Nath did not even provide money to the girls for their marriage, he betrayed people. "I used to give 25 thousand for the marriage of girls and Kamal Nath said he will give 51 thousand. But after so many marriages have been done, no money was provided to these girls. It is a betrayal or not, cheating or not? Asked Chouhan.

On September 10, Chouhan said that along with giving government jobs to the youth, the state government will also open new employment opportunities."The government has decided to start recruitment in the police and has also given impetus to major schemes like Atal Express-Way, which will lead to the all-round development of the Chambal region. Along with giving government jobs to the youth, we will also open new employment opportunities," Chouhan said. (ANI)

