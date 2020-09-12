Japan's outgoing Prime Minister visits Tokyo hospital again -local media
Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited a Tokyo hospital on Saturday, his first visit since announcing his decision to resign due to poor health, local media reported. Abe, who has battled ulcerative colitis for years, announced his decision to resign in late August.Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-09-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 08:36 IST
Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited a Tokyo hospital on Saturday, his first visit since announcing his decision to resign due to poor health, local media reported. The visit was related to treatment for his ulcerative colitis and was not due to another illness, Kyoto news agency said, citing a source at the Prime Minister's Office.
A member of the Prime Minister's Office press team said the team was not aware of Abe's hospital visit. Abe, who has battled ulcerative colitis for years, announced his decision to resign in late August.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shinzo Abe
- Japan
- Tokyo
- Kyoto
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Japan PM Abe set to hold news conference amid health concerns
Japan PM Abe set to hold news conference amid health concerns
Japan PM Abe set to resign over worsening health -source
Japan PM Abe set to resign, citing worsening health - media
Japan, eyeing Olympics, lines up half-billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine