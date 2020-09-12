Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress launches campaign for MP assembly bypolls

"We are going to announce our candidates and formally launch our election campaign after the schedule for the 27 seats is announced," said Madhya Pradesh chief BJP spokesman Dipak Vijayvargiya. The 27 seats fell vacant following resignation of 25 MLAs of the Congress over the last five months and the death of two legislators earlier.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-09-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 15:28 IST
Congress launches campaign for MP assembly bypolls
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday kicked off its campaign for 27 Assembly bypolls with state unit president Kamal Nath offering prayers at famous Baglamukhi temple at Nalkheda in Agar Malwa district. Nath was accompanied by MLAs Sajjan Singh Verma and Jaivardhan Singh, who had earlier served as ministers in the erstwhile Congress-led government.

"We opened our campaign by offering prayers at the temple for prosperous Madhya Pradesh," said state Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta. Nath also addressed a public meeting in support of Congress nominee from Agar (SC) constituency, Vipin Wankhede.

The Agar byelection became necessary due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Manohar Untwal who had defeated Wankhede in the 2018 assembly elections. The Congress had on Friday announced names of 15 candidates for the bypolls, whose schedule is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP said it would launch campaign once the Election Commission announces a formal schedule for the bypolls. "We are going to announce our candidates and formally launch our election campaign after the schedule for the 27 seats is announced," said Madhya Pradesh chief BJP spokesman Dipak Vijayvargiya.

The 27 seats fell vacant following resignation of 25 MLAs of the Congress over the last five months and the death of two legislators earlier. While 22 of the 25 legislators exited then Kamal Nath government and joined the BJP in March this year under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia, leading to its collapse, three more MLAs resigned later and joined the saffron party.

Two seats had fallen vacant after deaths of sitting MLAs..

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

BJP criticises independent MLA Khaunte for levelling false allegations against Goa CM in Mopa Airport case

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Goa Pradesh has criticised independent MLA Rohan Khaunte for levelling allegations of corruption on Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in connection with the Mopa International Airport in a press conference held to...

NEET tomorrow amid strict COVID-19 precautions

Over 15 lakh candidates are expected to appear in medical entrance exam NEET on Sunday which will be conducted amid strict precautions in view of the COVID1-9 pandemic, according to officials of the National Testing Agency NTA. In order to ...

Himani Shivpuri tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital

Veteran Bollywood and television actor Himani Shivpuri on Saturday said she has tested positive for COVID-19. The 59-year-old actor said she is receiving treatment at Holy Spirit hospital in suburban Mumbai on the advice of her doctors. The...

Afghan peace talks open with calls for ceasefire, women's rights

Afghan government representatives and Taliban insurgents gathered on Saturday for historic peace talks aimed at ending two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands of combatants and civilians.Ahead of face-to-face negotiations in co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020