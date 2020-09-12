Left Menu
Kejriwal asks AAP volunteers to help people in Mumbai in their fight against COVID

AAP's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked party volunteers in Mumbai to reach out to people living in every corner of the city to check their oxygen levels and help in their fight against COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 18:49 IST
AAP's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked party volunteers in Mumbai to reach out to people living in every corner of the city to check their oxygen levels and help in their fight against COVID-19. In a video conference, Kejriwal told the AAP volunteers that reaching out to every household will not only help Mumbaikars but will also be beneficial for the party in expanding its reach and building its base in the city.

"When you go and check people's oxygen levels, it gives you a very big opportunity to expand the party's reach. So I request you to plan this campaign carefully. On every booth, you need to identify an oximitra and it would be his/her responsibility to check the oxygen level of every household," he said. "Also, give them a pamphlet of AAP where our helpline numbers would be written. They can contact us if they feel breathlessness or have fever," the Delhi chief minister added.

Kejriwal urged the volunteers to meticulously plan the campaign and submit their plan of action in the next six days. "We need to plan it properly and scale it up. Till the time the campaign is not planned properly, it is just romanticism. Party units in Uttarakhand, UP, Punjab, Goa have made their plans so my request is that you also make a plan to reach out to 10,000 booths then we will be able to reach every corner of Mumbai," he told the volunteers.

"A lot of people tell me that they want to fight the upcoming elections in Mumbai but for that we need to scale up our organisation. This is a good beginning. If you can send me a plan in the next four to six days, then we can help you too," Kejriwal added. Noting that the state governments are doing their job, the chief minister said the pandemic is such a big crisis that everyone needs to join hands to address it.

"Most deaths in corona occur because of a drop in oxygen level. If someone's oxygen level is lower than 90, then he must be taken to hospital immediately. We are just checking the oxygen levels to warn people and it can even save people's lives. Even if the campaign is able to save one life, then also it is worth it," he added. On August 15, Kejriwal had announced that the Aam Aadmi Party would set up centres for testing saturation of oxygen content in blood in 30,000 villages across the country.

The chief minister said that he has already received a commitment for 30,000 oximeters from people. Oximeters help in measuring the oxygen level and are found to be extremely useful for coronavirus patients who in many cases battle breathlessness due to drop in oxygen levels.

