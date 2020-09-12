Kamal Nath left Rs 8000 cr loan for Madhya Pradesh govt, alleges Jyotiraditya Scindia
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday alleged that previous Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath has left Rs 8,000 crore loan for Shivraj Singh government.ANI | Morena (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 12-09-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 18:53 IST
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday alleged that previous Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath has left Rs 8,000 crore loan for Shivraj Singh government. He claimed that former government betrayed people of the state as they did not waive off the loans of farmers even in 15 months.
Speaking at an event here, Scindia said, "If anyone has betrayed people, it is Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh who did not waive off the loans of farmers even in 15 months. They left behind a loan of Rs 8000 crores for Shivraj Singh government." Meanwhile, Cheif Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that poor people of any caste or society, who were not yet getting Rs 1/ kg of wheat, will start getting wheat at Rs 1/kg from the september 16. No poor will starve. (ANI)
