Left Menu
Development News Edition

10,000 women march to demand that Belarus president resign

Lukashenko refuses to meet with the council, and most of its leaders have been detained or have left the country. The protests began August 9 after a presidential election that officials say handed Lukashenko a sixth term in office with 80 per cent support.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 12-09-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 23:07 IST
10,000 women march to demand that Belarus president resign
Lukashenko refuses to meet with the council, and most of its leaders have been detained or have left the country. Image Credit: Wikipedia

About 10,000 women marched noisily through the Belarusian capital on Saturday, beating pots and pans and shouting for the resignation of the country's authoritarian president in the 35th consecutive day of large anti-government protests. Many carried portraits of Maria Kolesnikova, a leader of the opposition Coordination Council that is seeking a new election for the ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million people.

She was jailed this week after police tried to force her out of the country. Her lawyer says Kolesnikova was driven to the border with Ukraine, but tore up her passport and refused to leave Belarus.

Others carried placards reading "You painted my heart with blue pain," referring to President Alexander Lukashenko's claim that some women had painted themselves to appear to have been bruised by police beatings. Lukashenko refuses to meet with the council, and most of its leaders have been detained or have left the country.

The protests began August 9 after a presidential election that officials say handed Lukashenko a sixth term in office with 80 per cent support. Opponents and some poll workers say the election results were rigged. Some protesters have displayed bruises from a violent police crackdown in the days after the election when over 7,000 protesters were detained.

The protests are the largest and most widespread of Lukashenko's 26 years in power. Sunday demonstrations in the capital of Minsk have repeatedly brought out crowds of more than 100,000.

Protests have broken out in other major cities and strikes have hit some of the country's major state-owned industries, previously a base of support for the embattled 66-year-old leader. Lukashenko met Saturday with top officials of the country's security agencies.

Throughout the unrest, he has rejected any concessions, has repeatedly accused Belarus' western neighbours of preparing to overthrow his government and has made shows of aggressive defiance, including striding with an automatic rifle across the grounds of his presidential residence. As the protests persist, questions loom about possible action by Russia to prop up his regime.

Lukashenko is to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, in their first face-to-face contact since the unrest began. Putin has said he stands ready to send Russian police into Belarus if protests turn violent, stoking fears that Moscow could move to annex its neighbour.

The countries have a union agreement envisaging close political, economic and military ties, although Lukashenko has repeatedly expressed concerns that Russia wants to absorb Belarus entirely.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-dengue campaign: Delhi govt launches two helplines

The Delhi government on Saturday launched two helplines as part of its anti-dengue campaign 10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute. The helpline numbers launched are 23300012 and 8595920530 WhatsApp helpline.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had kicked ...

Over 2,100 commuters as Noida Metro begins full ops

The Noida-Greater Noida Metros ridership crossed the 2,000 marks on Saturday, as it resumed full-fledged operations for the first time after over five months, officials said. The rail service, also known as the Aqua Line, recorded 2,137 pa...

DDA retrieves 5,000 sq m of land after three-day demolition drive

A three-day anti-encroachment drive was conducted by the DDA starting September 8 near Yamuna bank following which 5,000 sq m of land was retrieved, sources said on Saturday. The drive was conducted as per the directions of the National Gre...

A's 3B Chapman to have season-ending hip surgery

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman will have surgery on his ailing right hip Monday and will miss the remainder of the season. Chapman was placed on the 10-day injured list due to hip tendinitis. He has not played since leaving a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020