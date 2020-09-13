Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump rallies supporters in Nevada, seeks to overcome Biden lead in the state

Republican President Donald Trump rallied his backers in Nevada on Saturday in a bid to drum up support in a state where polls show his Democratic rival Joe Biden is ahead.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 09:07 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 09:07 IST
Trump rallies supporters in Nevada, seeks to overcome Biden lead in the state

Republican President Donald Trump rallied his backers in Nevada on Saturday in a bid to drum up support in a state where polls show his Democratic rival Joe Biden is ahead. Going through a list of grievances about Democrats, the media, and mail-in voting, Trump spoke to a crowd of thousands at an airport outside of Reno where people stood close to one another and, in many cases, did not wear masks despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The president mused about staying in office 12 years, despite constitutional limits that prohibit U.S. presidents from serving more than two, four-year terms. "We are going to win four more years in the White House and then after that we’ll negotiate, right, because we’re probably, based on the way we were treated, we’re probably entitled to another four after that," he said.

Trump again accused Democrats of trying to "rig" the Nov. 3 election and he knocked Biden over an ad that criticized Trump for allegedly making derogatory comments about U.S. war dead. Trump has denied making the remarks. "Now I can be really vicious," in return, the president said, expressing his disgust over the ad and calling Biden "pathetic."

Trump is trailing the former vice president in national polls and in Nevada, which the former real estate developer and reality television star lost narrowly to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016. Biden has hammered Trump for failing to lay out a national strategy to combat the pandemic, which has killed more than 193,000 people in the United States.

The president, who credits his decision to restrict travel from China at the beginning of the year with saving lives, publicly played down the virus in the early months of 2020 and has pushed for a rapid re-opening of the economy after a lockdown in the spring. "Nevadans don't need more bluster from the president, and don't need his reckless rallies that ignore the realities of COVID-19 and endanger public health," Biden said in a statement on Saturday.

"Nevada families need solutions — from containing the pandemic to building the economy back better to making quality health care more accessible to millions of Americans." The president has increased his number of campaign rallies in recent weeks, holding them in airplane hangars or outdoors because of the risk of coronavirus spread. Thousands of supporters have been showing up, many of them without maintaining social distance or wearing face coverings.

Trump has campaign events scheduled in Nevada and Arizona during a three-day Western swing that will also include a stop in California on Monday for a briefing about the devastating fires that are ravaging the West Coast. The president is ramping up fundraising, too, amid concerns that his campaign is dealing with a cash shortage, leading it to pull back television advertising in crucial states.

A Republican official said some $18 million would be raised over the weekend through events in Washington and Nevada.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Naomi Osaka wears Kobe Bryant jersey at press conference after winning US Open title

Japans Naomi Osaka, who won the US Open title, wore a jersey of late former Basketball player Kobe Bryant during her post-match press conference. After winning the 2020 USOpen title, naomiosaka wore a Kobe Bryant jersey in her post-match pr...

Soccer-Spurs need to learn how to win ugly, says Lloris

Jose Mourinho is trying to instil a winning mentality at Tottenham Hotspur and the players must buy into his philosophy even if it means sacrificing the style of play they have grown accustomed to, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has said. Mourinho ...

Stars trim Knights, move within game of Cup Final

Jamie Benns goal late in the second period proved to be the winner and the Dallas Stars move within a game of the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday night in Edmonton. The Stars lead the best-of-seve...

Family of man held Lebanon starts foundation to help others

The family of an American man who was jailed for months in Lebanon over decades-old murder and torture charges that he always denied has started a foundation in his name to help families of Americans held hostage overseas. Amer Fakhoury, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020