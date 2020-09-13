Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macron calls Lebanese politician as cabinet deadline looms

French President Emmanuel Macron has held a call with Lebanon's parliamentary speaker to try to remove an obstacle to meeting this week's deadline for forming a new government to drag the nation out of crisis, a Lebanese politician said on Sunday.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 13-09-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 14:30 IST
Macron calls Lebanese politician as cabinet deadline looms
Image Credit: Wikimedia

French President Emmanuel Macron has held a call with Lebanon's parliamentary speaker to try to remove an obstacle to meeting this week's deadline for forming a new government to drag the nation out of crisis, a Lebanese politician said on Sunday. Speaker Nabih Berri leads the Amal Movement, a Shi'ite Muslim party allied to the powerful Hezbollah group.

Lebanon's leadership promised Macron in Beirut on Sept. 1 that they would form a government of technocrats without party loyalties in about two weeks. They have just days left. A senior political source said it would take a "miracle" to meet the deadline. Forming a cabinet usually takes months.

Kassem Hachem, a senior figure in Berri's parliamentary bloc, said Macron, who has led international efforts to help fix Lebanon's crippling economic problems made worse by a huge blast in Beirut last month, spoke to Berri on Saturday. Hachem said Berri insisted that the finance ministry, at the centre of the impasse, should stay in the hands of the Shi'ite community, which has typically held the post under Lebanon's sectarian power sharing arrangements.

The cabinet is being formed by Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adeeb, a Sunni who quit as ambassador to Berlin to take the post. He has made few public comments, but sources have said he wants to shake up the leadership of ministries, some of which have been controlled by the same sectarian factions for years. France has drawn up a roadmap of measures to tackle endemic state corruption and deal with a host of other economic problems so Lebanon, facing its worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, can secure desperately needed international aid.

Donors pledged billions of dollars in 2018 but funds were not disbursed because Lebanon failed to deliver reforms. The finance minister will be central to building the reform programme needed to end a banking crisis that sent the currency into tailspin, plunging many Lebanese into poverty.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Netanyahu sees direct Israel-Bahrain flights after normalisation deal

A deal establishing relations between Israel and Bahrain will result in direct flights between the countries, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.There will be brisk and direct air traffic between the countries, he said...

McCullum inspired TKR through 'Last Dance' documentary: Sikandar Raza

Trinbago Knight Riders KKR spinner Sikandar Raza has revealed that coach Brendon McCullum inspired the side through a documentary titled The Last Dance. The Last Dance had aired on Netflix a couple of months ago and it focused on how Michae...

Documentary to highlight plight of Gadia Lohar community

It is important to create awareness about Gadia Lohars blacksmiths to help them get the required support, says UK-based filmmaker Deana Uppal, whose documentary Indias Forgotten People explores the world of the nomadic community. According ...

IPL 13 will be good practice for Indian players ahead of Australia series: Ian Chappell

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell reckons that the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League IPL will be good practice for the Indian players ahead of the series against Australia. The IPL 2020 is slated to be played in UAE from Sep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020