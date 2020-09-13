After attack, ex-navy officer Madan Sharma takes 'resign' jibe at Maharashtra CM

Madan Sharma, the retired Navy officer who alleged he was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, on Sunday hit out at Uddhav Thackeray stating that the Maharashtra Chief Minister should "resign" if he is unable to run the government. "I request Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ji that if you cannot run the government, then you should resign. Let people elect a government that can maintain law and order in Maharashtra," he said while speaking to media.

Earlier in the morning, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met Sharma at his residence and extended his support to the retired navy officer in seeking justice. So far, six people have been arrested by the Mumbai police after an FIR was registered in connection with the incident. The six were later released on bail yesterday.

Reacting to the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition leader in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis had expressed shock and appealed to the state's Chief Minister to take action against the accused. (ANI)