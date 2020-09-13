Delhi riots: Cong comes out in support of Yechury, slams police

The Congress on Sunday came out in support of Sitaram Yechury and others named in the supplementary charge sheet in the Delhi riots case and accused Delhi police of bringing the criminal justice system to ridicule. The opposition party said the BJP has "stooped to a new low" in its attempt to suppress peaceful dissent against its policies.

"Delhi police have brought the criminal justice system to ridicule by naming Mr Sitaram Yechury and many other scholars and activists in a supplementary charge sheet in the Delhi riots case," Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted. He questioned how "if an accused (Gulfisha Fathima) mentions a name in her statement, that person will be named as an accused in the charge sheet".

"Has the Delhi police forgotten that between the Information and Charge Sheet there are important steps called Investigation and Corroboration," he asked. Other than Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh and Delhi University professor Apoorvanand figure in the supplementary charge sheet.

However, Delhi police have clarified that they have not filed a charge sheet against them and underscored the difference between naming someone as an accused and mentioning a name due to allegations. Chidambaram said he was glad that former police officer Julio Ribeiro has "upbraided" the Delhi police for its "biased handling" of the Delhi riots case. "Will the Delhi police listen to this iconic police officer," he asked.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, "The BJP has reached new lows in its attempt to suppress peaceful dissent against its policies which have torn the socio-economic-politico fabric of this nation." "The misuse of Delhi police to choke voices like Sitaram Yechury and others is shameful and highly condemnable," he said. Another Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said, "This is worse than atrocious. I am in full solidarity with those chargesheeted. They are greater desh bhakts than the fraudulent ones in power now." Party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "If speaking truth to power is a crime, If exposing circle of hate is a crime, If standing up to rioters is a crime, If being righteous & just is a crime, Then, each one of us must be booked, chargesheeted & jailed. Only then will my Country survive. Jai Hind."