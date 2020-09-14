Hope Parliament sends message that country stands behind soldiers guarding borders:PM
Noting that many important decisions and debates will happen in Parliament, he expressed confidence that MPs will do "value addition" to discussions. Referring to the COVID pandemic, he said MPs have chosen the path of their duty and added that all precautions will be taken.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 09:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 09:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that Parliament will give unitedly give this message that the country is standing solidly behind soldiers guarding India's borders
In his remarks to media before the commencement of Parliament's monsoon session, Modi noted, in an apparent reference to the ongoing border row with China in Ladakh, that Indian soldiers are bravely discharging their duties while standing guard in difficult hilly terrains with snowfall expected in the coming days and weeks. Noting that many important decisions and debates will happen in Parliament, he expressed confidence that MPs will do "value addition" to discussions. Referring to the COVID pandemic, he said MPs have chosen the path of their duty and added that all precautions will be taken. There can be no "dhilai" (laxity) till a vaccine is found for the virus, he added.
