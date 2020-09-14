LS adjourned for an hour after obituary references
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 09:54 IST
Lok Sabha was adjourned for an hour on Monday after paying tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee, a sitting MP and 13 ex-parliamentarians who died in the recent past. The first-of-its-kind Monsoon session saw members sporting masks while attending the proceedings.
As soon as the House assembled for the first time since the Coronavirus outbreak, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid glowing tributes to the departed leaders and security personnel who have laid down their lives while protecting the nation since March. Birla also remembered "Corona warriors" like doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police personnel and voluntary workers who died while fighting the pandemic. The speaker then adjourned the House for an hour, after about 20 minutes of business.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK leader T R Baalu, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, NCP leader Surpriya Sule were among those who were present in the House. PTI ACB ACB DV DV
