Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIMIM General Secretary Aftab Ahmad Siddiqui resigns ahead of Bihar polls, joins Congress

Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, Jharkhand Pradesh General Secretary of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Aftab Ahmad Siddiqui has resigned from the party along with some of his comrades and joined the All India Congress party on Sunday, in presence of State Minister Banna Gupta and Congress District President.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 14-09-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 14:22 IST
AIMIM General Secretary Aftab Ahmad Siddiqui resigns ahead of Bihar polls, joins Congress
Aftab Ahmad Siddiqui while speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, Jharkhand Pradesh General Secretary of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Aftab Ahmad Siddiqui has resigned from the party along with some of his comrades and joined the All India Congress party on Sunday, in presence of State Minister Banna Gupta and Congress District President. Siddiqui told ANI that AIMIM is working for one community, and he wants to work and serve people irrespective of caste and community for which he has joined Congress.

"Today, the condition of the country is not hidden from anyone, even a neighbouring country like Nepal is threatening us. The 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb' is being violated. I worked hard on field reaching out every village, but AIMIM has never bothered to talk or know the situation in the state and districts," said Siddiqui. "My view was if there is no alliance with other like-minded and secular party's then it is difficult to contest and gain victory on our own. AIMIM is working for one community, unlike Congress. I want to work and serve people irrespective of their caste and community," he added.

"Whether AIMIM will win seats in the Bihar elections is a matter of speculation. But I believe that it should enter into an alliance with other like-minded parties. I gave my best during the Jharkhand elections, but just fighting the elections won't serve any purpose. They should hold talks with Congress, RJD and other such parties," he said while commenting on upcoming Bihar polls. AIMIM has declared that it will field candidates from 32 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar. The AIMIM has currently one MLA in the State, i.e., Kamrul Huda who had won from Kishanganj seat in the by-election held last year.

Before holding the post of AIMIM General Secretary, Siddiqui has previously been the district president of BJP's Minority Morcha. Before that, he was in the Samajwadi Party and had also contested in the assembly elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket. Bihar Assembly elections for 243 seats are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Police seeks 10-day custody of ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid in UAPA case

Delhi Police Monday sought 10-day custody of former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, in a case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.&...

Italy's initial virus hotspot back to school after 7 months

The morning bell Monday marked the first entrance to the classroom for the children of Codogno since February 21, when panicked parents were sent to pick up their children after the northern Italian town gained notoriety as the first in the...

Amitabh Bachchan to lend voice on Alexa devices

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has partnered with Amazon and will lend his voice for a unique user experience on Alexa-enabled devices. Amazon, in a blog post, said the company and Amitabh Bachchan have collaborated to create a unique celebrity ...

Salvagers mend ruptures in fire-hit oil tanker off Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has initiated repair work on the ruptured fuel oil tank in the engine room of a stricken fully loaded oil supertanker after plugging the leak, the countrys Navy said.The supertanker is currently 52 nautical miles 96 kms from the S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020