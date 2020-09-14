RS proceedings adjourned for 1 hr

Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned for an hour as a mark of respect for the memory of former President Pranab Mukherjee and three of its sitting members. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu read out obituary references for Mukherjee as well as sitting members Beni Prasad Verma, M P Veerendra Kumar, and Amar Singh at the start of the monsoon session.

He also read out obituary references for 15 other former members who passed away recently. Members stood in silence in their places after the obituary references were read out.

Naidu adjourned the proceedings of the House for one hour as a mark of respect for the memory of the departed. Traditionally, the proceedings of the House are adjourned for the day when a sitting member or former President dies.

However, in view of the short 18-day session being held under the shadow of the pandemic, the proceedings were adjourned for one hour..