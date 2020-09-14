Left Menu
Delhi Assembly pays tribute to 20 soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel read the condolence message of the House for Mukherjee and said an era of Indian politics has come to an end with his death Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was to table papers, including a report of Delhi Technological University for 2018-19, could not attend the session after he developed fever on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 16:46 IST
The one-day session of the Delhi Assembly began on Monday by paying homage to 20 Indian army personnel who were killed in the Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh and condoling the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee

Various safety measures were put in place for the one-day session, including setting up of a coronavirus testing facility at the assembly for its staff and legislators. The House paid homage to the 20 army personnel who were killed in a violent clash with chinese troops in the Galwan valley in Ladakh. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel read the condolence message of the House for Mukherjee and said an era of Indian politics has come to an end with his death

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was to table papers, including a report of Delhi Technological University for 2018-19, could not attend the session after he developed fever on Saturday. The Speaker said in absence of Sisodia, the Minister of Health and PWD, Satyendar Jain will table the papers that the Deputy CM was scheduled to table. Jain will also table the Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the speaker said.

