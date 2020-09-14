Left Menu
UP Cong chief detained on way to meet family of businessman died of bullet wounds

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu and party MLA Aradhana Mishra were detained by UP Police on their way to meet the family members of businessman Indrakant Tripathi who died after being hit by a bullet last week.

ANI | Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-09-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 17:13 IST
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was detained on way to Mahoba on Monday. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu and party MLA Aradhana Mishra were detained by UP Police on their way to meet the family members of businessman Indrakant Tripathi who died after being hit by a bullet last week. The Uttar Pradesh Congress said in a release that state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and party MLA Aradhana Mishra "have been detained while they were going to meet the family members of Indrakant Tripathi, who was murdered".

The businessman, who had accused Mahoba Superintendent of Police (SP) Manilal Patidar of corruption by releasing a video on September 7, was found in a pool of blood in his car the next day. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he passed away on Sunday evening. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi slammed the UP government over the incident.

"The murder of businessman Indrakant Tripathi is a question mark of the working style of the entire UP government. Crime and corruption are at peak under the BJP government in the state. And now the officers of this government are hatching plans to kill those who are raising their voice against corruption," she said in a tweet. (ANI)

