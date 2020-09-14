Karnataka: Siddaramaiah seeks strict action against those involved in drug peddling

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday sought strict action against those involved in drug peddling in the state. Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah said, "See strict action has to be taken against anybody involved in drugs peddling. Let him belong to any field or any party or let him be powerful or famous but strict action has to be taken."

To a query on Congress MLA Zameer Khan's name allegedly being linked to the case, he said that if they have evidence let him be summoned but unnecessarily blaming someone or taking names is not right. "Khan has said that if I am involved in drugs business let them forfeit my property and hang me," he said.

"If they have evidence let them summon him. Unnecessarily blaming him or others is not correct. If he is involved in any type like consuming, selling or organizing let them arrest him. Taking anyone's name is political gimmick. Let them enquire with specific evidence. Summoning him after anyone like Sambargi takes name is not correct," added Siddaramaiah. Recently, businessman Prashanth Sambargi had alleged that actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, who has been arrested and Zameer Ahmed Khan (Congress MLA) knew each other well.

On September 8, Kannada film actor Sanjjana Galrani and her mother were detained by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru for their alleged involvement in a drug case. The mother-daughter duo has been sent to the CCB office situated in Chamrajpet area of the city for further interrogation.As per the CCB, one Niyaz has also been arrested in connection with the case as part of the ongoing probe.Notably, Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh had appeared before the CCB and revealed information about the use of drugs in the Kannada film industry. (ANI)