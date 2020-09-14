Left Menu
Manish Sisodia tests positive for coronavirus

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 In a tweet, the 48-year-old AAP leader said he has gone into self-isolation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:08 IST
Manish Sisodia tests positive for coronavirus
Manish Sisodia (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, the 48-year-old AAP leader said he has gone into self-isolation. "Had got my COVID-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report has come positive. I have gone into self-isolation. As of now, I have no fever or any other issue. I am fine. By your blessings, I will recover fully and return to work soon," he said in a tweet in Hindi. Earlier in the day, he did not attend the one-day session of the Delhi Assembly.

