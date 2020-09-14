Left Menu
Opposition framing fabricated story against Jaleel as he helped UAE consulate to distribute Quran: Kerala CM

Fully backing Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel who was recently questioned by Enforcement Directorate in connection with gold smuggling case, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that a fabricated story is being framed against Jaleel by the opposition as he helped UAE consulate to distribute Quran.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:53 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a press conference on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Fully backing Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel who was recently questioned by Enforcement Directorate in connection with gold smuggling case, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that a fabricated story is being framed against Jaleel by the opposition as he helped UAE consulate to distribute Quran. Ruling out his resignation over his alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case, Vijayan in a press conference said, "As per my knowledge the ED officials asked him about consignment of UAE consulate containing Quran. There should not have been any controversy regarding it. There is no ground to say Jaleel did anything wrong. Jaleel is also Minister of Minority Affairs and Wakaf and he did what needs to be done."

At a time when opposition including both Congress and BJP are on a warpath demanding the resignation of KT Jaleel over his alleged links with gold smuggling, the Chief Minister gave him a clean chit and said, " What are the charges against KT Jaleel? There is a purposeful attempt to defame him. A fabricated story is being framed against KT Jaleel by opposition just because he helped UAE consulate to distribute Quran. There is no need for KT Jaleel to resign based on fabricated stories. Jaleel has no role in gold smuggling." Further, Vijayan said that some people and organisations are trying to create law and order situation in the state.

"In Paripalli area in Kollam, a car was purposefully stopped Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel's vehicle on Sunday night, which would have resulted in a major accident. Two Yuva Morcha activists have been arrested. These kind of protests cannot be accepted in any way," he said. Vijayan said that a state-level police team has been formed to burst fake news.

"There are purposeful attempts to spread fake news. To burst this fake news and those working behind it, a state-level police team has been formed. ADGP Manoj Abraham will be in charge of the team, " he said. The case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

