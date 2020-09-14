Left Menu
Development News Edition

Organising Durga Puja this year big challenge, pandals should be kept open to allow ventilation: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said an advisory board set up by the state government has described organising Durga Puja festivities this year as a "big challenge" amid the COVID-19 crisis, and advocated erecting open marquees (pandals) as a precautionary measure to contain the virus spread.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:48 IST
Organising Durga Puja this year big challenge, pandals should be kept open to allow ventilation: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said an advisory board set up by the state government has described organising Durga Puja festivities this year as a "big challenge" amid the COVID-19 crisis, and advocated erecting open marquees (pandals) as a precautionary measure to contain the virus spread. Banerjee said the proposals of the 'Global Advisory Board' will be discussed in detail during a meeting with puja committees on September 25.

"They have given us a very good suggestion that the pandals should not be covered so as to allow enough ventilation. Places other than where idols will be kept should be left open from the top. "We have accepted their proposal and during the meeting with puja committees on September 25, we will hold further discussions," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

She said the board, headed by Nobel laureate Abhijeet Vinayak Banerjee, during a virtual meeting on Monday, lauded the state government for the way in which it has dealt with the pandemic. "It has expressed satisfaction on various grounds, including the increase in the number of COVID-19 beds and the rising number of sample tests," Banerjee said.

The board has also advised against reopening educational institutions in the state. The chief minister claimed that the coronavirus death rate in West Bengal has reduced to 1.94 per cent and her government is making efforts to lower it even more.

"Out of the total deaths, 86 per cent are because of comorbidities. The death rate in our state has come down to 1.94 per cent (from around 9 per cent). We have to bring it down further and we will do it for sure," she said. Banerjee also said the positivity rate in the state is 8.21 per cent, whereas it is 8.53 per cent across the country, while the discharge rate is 86.40 per cent against the national figure of around 77 per cent.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Japan's Suga wins party leadership race, headed for premiership

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, a loyal aide to outgoing prime minister Shinzo Abe, won a landslide victory in a ruling party leadership election on Monday, paving the way for Japans first change of leader in nearly eight y...

Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly from Sept 29 amid COVID pandemic

The eight-day long monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly has been convened from September 29 amid strict adherence to COVID guidelines, a notification issued by the assembly secretariat said on Monday. The session will end on O...

Perfectly preserved Ice Age cave bear found in Arctic Russia

Reindeer herders in a Russian Arctic archipelago have found an immaculately preserved carcass of an Ice Age cave bear, researchers said Monday. The find, revealed by the melting permafrost, was discovered on the Lyakhovsky Islands with its ...

3 bills amending labour laws passed in HP Assembly after objection by Oppn

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed three bills amending labour laws on the sixth day of the ongoing monsoon session on Monday. The bills -- the Industrial Disputes Himachal Pradesh Amendment Bill, 2020, the Contract Labour Regulation and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020