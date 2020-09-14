Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump holds campaign rally indoors despite coronavirus concerns

Biden as criticized Trump for holding campaign events that put people at risk of contracting the coronavirus, which has killed more than 194,000 people in the United States. Trump played down the virus in its early stages and has alternately embraced and disregarded advice from public health experts, who encourage mask-wearing and maintaining social distance to prevent its spread.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 22:11 IST
Trump holds campaign rally indoors despite coronavirus concerns
US President Donald Trump. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump held a Nevada campaign rally at an indoor venue on Sunday despite public health professionals' warnings against large indoor gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. A Republican, Trump railed against his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, suggesting that he was somehow soft on crime and, without evidence, that he was taking drugs.

"Biden wants to appease domestic terrorists and my plan is to arrest domestic terrorists," Trump said to an enthusiastic crowd. "If Biden wins, the mob wins." The president sought to back up his drug accusation by citing what he considered Biden's poor performance in debates with rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination.

"I called for a drug test because, you know what? I want a drug test, because we don't want to have a situation like we could have with this guy," Trump said. Asked to respond to Trump's drug remarks, the Biden campaign had no comment and instead criticized the president's leadership amid the unrest in cities over racial injustice.

People in the Nevada crowd were seated close together and many did not wear masks. Nevada's Democratic governor, Steve Sisolak, fired off a series of tweets describing the large, indoor gathering as high risk and calling Trump's decision to hold it "reckless and selfish."

"The President appears to have forgotten that this country is still in the middle of a global pandemic," Sisolak tweeted. Biden as criticized Trump for holding campaign events that put people at risk of contracting the coronavirus, which has killed more than 194,000 people in the United States.

Trump played down the virus in its early stages and has alternately embraced and disregarded advice from public health experts, who encourage mask-wearing and maintaining social distance to prevent its spread. The president's campaign portrayed the rally at a large warehouse in Henderson as an opportunity for supporters to exercise their rights to peaceful assembly under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

"If you can join tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the First Amendment to hear from the president of the United States," spokesman Tim Murtaugh said in a statement. Healthcare experts say chances of infection are greater at indoor events than at outdoor ones.

Participants at the rally were to have temperatures taken before entry and be given a mask they would be encouraged to wear, the campaign said. "I think we're relatively safe here. I brought a mask but I haven't felt the need to wear it," said Ronda Livingston, 64. "I'm not worried about it."

Trump, who is trailing Biden in national opinion polls and in Nevada, has stepped up the frequency of his rallies in recent weeks, but has held most of them at outdoor venues or in large open airplane hangars to help minimize risk.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Two arrested in actress Sravani suicide case in Hyderabad

Telangana police on Monday arrested two accused allegedly involved in connection with the suicide of Telugu television actor Kondapalli Sravani at her residence in Hyderabad on September 8. The accused have been identified as Devraj Reddy a...

Boy dead in own filth in locked room; dad, fiancee charged

A Pennsylvania man and his fiancee imprisoned the mans 12-year-old son in a darkened room for years, starving him and beating him while treating their other children well, until he was finally found dead in his own filth, authorities said. ...

Over 16.9 lakh school heads and teachers trained under NISHTHA in 2019-20: Education Ministry

Education Ministry on Monday said that as many as 23,137 Key Resource Persons KRPs and State Resource Persons SRPs and 16,99,931 school heads and teachers have been trained under NISTHA in 2019-20. Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE ...

ICICI Bank gets exemption from paring stake in insurance subsidiaries for 3 yrs

ICICI Bank on Monday said it has got exemption from paring stake in its life and non-life subsidiaries to 30 per cent for a period of three years. A government notification exempted ICICI Bank from the provisions of Section 192 of the Banki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020